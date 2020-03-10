Atlantic Broadband : Announces 4G Backup Service for Business Internet Customers

Automatic backup offers business customers a reliable, cost-efficient solution to provide always-on service

Atlantic Broadband, the nation’s eighth-largest cable operator, today announced the availability of 4G LTE backup service for its business internet customers. Supported by Altaworx, which aggregates services from two leading nationwide wireless networks, the service enhances reliability by protecting against internet interruptions. With the addition of the backup service, Atlantic Broadband’s internet service now offers a 99.9% uptime commitment through Service Level Agreements (SLAs).

Small- to medium-sized businesses today rely on internet service to ensure seamless operations. If internet service is interrupted by unexpected situations like power failure or equipment damage, it can affect point of sale (POS) operations, computer connections, security systems and more. Atlantic Broadband’s new 4G LTE backup service delivers automatic connectivity and business continuity so that businesses can continue to service their customers.

“4G backup provides essential redundancy and continuity for businesses when unexpected events affect the primary internet connection,” said Matt Davis, broadband analyst and founder of Independence Research, LLC. “This wireless failover solution, when paired with state-of-the-art broadband internet, ensures that businesses can continue to operate effectively even under adverse conditions.”

Atlantic Broadband’s 4G backup service seamlessly activates when the primary internet connection is interrupted, and service is returned to the primary connection automatically when connectivity is restored. Advanced messaging notifies customers of the 4G activation, as well as when the primary service is restored.

“Atlantic Broadband business customers will see enhanced levels of reliability with our new 4G LTE backup offering,” said John Romagnoli, Senior Director of Commercial Products, Atlantic Broadband. “This offering provides real value for our customers not only because of its automatic activation and messaging capabilities, but also because it helps us deliver the critical uptime that our customers require.”

“Altaworx is proud that our unique LTE backup product was selected by Atlantic Broadband Business as part of their redundancy and business continuity offering,” said Rickie Richey, CEO at Altaworx. “Having a best-in-class company like Atlantic Broadband select your product for its customers validates the hard work our team put into developing this innovative technology.”

Atlantic Broadband Business customers can add 4G backup for a flat fee of $27.99 per month.

To learn more about Atlantic Broadband’s 4G LTE backup with SLAs, visit atlanticbb.com/business/4g. To learn about its internet, phone and TV offerings for business, visit atlanticbb.com/business.

ABOUT ATLANTIC BROADBAND

Atlantic Broadband, a subsidiary of Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSX: CCA), is the eighth- largest cable operator in the United States, based on the number of television service customers served. The company provides its residential and business customers with internet, TV and phone services in 11 states: Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Maine, Maryland, New Hampshire, New York, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Virginia and West Virginia. Atlantic Broadband is headquartered in Quincy, Massachusetts. To learn more about Atlantic Broadband, please visit https://atlanticbb.com.

ABOUT ATLANTIC BROADBAND BUSINESS

Atlantic Broadband Business delivers advanced Video, Internet, Business WiFi and Phone services to small and medium businesses over a highly reliable, fiber-rich, high-capacity network. It also offers customized, scalable Metro Ethernet enterprise solutions, including dedicated fiber with symmetrical speeds up to 10 Gbps, point-point and multipoint transport, and Hosted Voice solutions. Atlantic Broadband supports its business clients with 24/7 network monitoring and technical support, professional client care, and dedicated local account executives. To learn more, visit atlanticbb.com/business.

ABOUT ALTAWORX, LLC

Altaworx, LLC, located in Fairhope, AL, was founded in 2003 by Rickie Richey, to address the emerging demand for Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) business telephone systems. His vision was to build a company that not only provides leading-edge technology but truly focusses on helping customers drive revenue, control expenses, increase productivity and operate more efficiently. In 2016, Altaworx developed its AMOP operational software platform that allows telecom resellers to build unique solutions for LTE wireless applications such as IoT and Internet Failover. In addition to operational software for telecom resellers, Altaworx offers a complete portfolio of white label products for telecom resellers including UCaaS, and mobility services.

