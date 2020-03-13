Log in
COGECO COMMUNICATIONS INC.

COGECO COMMUNICATIONS INC.

(CCA)
Atlantic Broadband : Takes Proactive Steps to Keep Customers Connected During Coronavirus Outbreak

03/13/2020 | 05:40pm EDT

Atlantic Broadband, the nation’s eighth-largest cable operator, is working to ensure that its customers will have continued access to internet, video and phone services during the COVID-19 outbreak:

  • Atlantic Broadband has conducted extensive business continuity preparations to ensure that its customers will continue to have access to services as the situation evolves.
  • The company has invested heavily in its fiber-broadband infrastructure over the past two years to build bandwidth capacity and to achieve high levels of reliability and redundancy. This will allow the network to accommodate increased levels of demand during this time, especially as work-from-home arrangements become increasingly necessary.
  • It will prioritize network maintenance activities and service-related appointments for homes and businesses to ensure customer connectivity.

In addition, in order to ensure that customers have continued access to these relied-on services, and in support of the FCC’s “Keep Americans Connected” initiative:

  • Until further notice, Atlantic Broadband will not terminate service to any residential or small business customer because of their inability to pay their bills due to disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
  • Until further notice, it will waive any late fees that any residential or small business customers incur because of their economic circumstances related to the coronavirus pandemic.

Atlantic Broadband also has informed its customers of care options that can be accessed from home including online and digital self-service options to troubleshoot services, activate modems and set-top boxes, modify services and more. The company also has informed its customers of easy-to-use online billing options so that customers do not need to travel to an office location to manage their account.

“Atlantic Broadband continues to monitor developments related to the coronavirus outbreak and to align its precautionary measures with those recommended by the Centers for Disease Control, as well as federal, state and local health officials,” said Frank van der Post, President of Atlantic Broadband. “At the same time, we are committed to being here for our customers so that they have continued access to vital connections that are so critically important during this time,” he said.

ABOUT ATLANTIC BROADBAND

Atlantic Broadband, a subsidiary of Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSX: CCA), is the eighth-largest cable operator in the United States, based on the number of television service customers served. The company provides its residential and business customers with Internet, TV and Phone services in 11 states: Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Maine, Maryland, New Hampshire, New York, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Virginia and West Virginia. Atlantic Broadband is headquartered in Quincy, Massachusetts. To learn more about Atlantic Broadband, please visit www.atlanticbb.com.


© Business Wire 2020
