Cogent Communications : to Host Investor Day

WASHINGTON, Sept. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCOI) will host an investor engagement day for stockholders and analysts at 9:00 a.m. (ET) on October 4, 2018, at the company's Washington DC headquarters.

The board of directors and senior management will be present. The purpose of the meeting is to allow investors to voice their views on all issues related to the company. Examples of matters that could be discussed are: financial matters, such as return of capital; the company's view of the future development of the Internet; markets for the company's services; and operational matters. In particular, the independent directors intend to solicit the views of investors with respect to say-on-pay. At the last annual meeting a majority of stockholders voted against approving the say-on-pay proposal. The independent directors, without management present, want to engage in a discussion with investors to understand the concerns that led to the negative vote.

To participate, investors and other interested parties can attend the meeting as follows:

In Person: 2450 N Street NW, Washington, DC 20037



Dial-in Numbers: 1-800-668-4132 for U.S. callers

1-224-357-2196 for international callers



Internet: An audio webcast is accessible under "Events" in the "News" section of Cogent's website at www.cogentco.com/events and will remain available through October 24, 2018.



Telephone Replay: Thursday, October 4, 2018 at 12:00 p.m. (ET) and continuing through 12:00 p.m. (ET) on Thursday, October 11, 2018.

To listen to the replay, please dial 1-404-537-3406, Access code 4675109

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ: CCOI) is a multinational, Tier 1 facilities-based ISP, consistently ranked as one of the top five Internet backbone networks in the world. Cogent specializes in providing businesses with high speed Internet access, Ethernet transport and colocation services. Cogent's facilities-based, all-optical IP network provides services in more than 195 markets globally.

Since its inception, Cogent has unleashed the benefits of IP technology, building one of the largest and highest capacity IP networks in the world. This network enables Cogent to offer large bandwidth connections at highly competitive prices. Cogent also offers superior customer support by virtue of its end-to-end control of service delivery and network monitoring.

Cogent Communications is headquartered at 2450 N St, NW, Washington, D.C. 20037. For more information, visit www.cogentco.com. Cogent Communications can be reached in the United States at (202) 295-4200 or via email at info@cogentco.com.

Information in this release may involve expectations, beliefs, plans, intentions or strategies regarding the future. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. All forward-looking statements included in this release are based upon information available to Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. as of the date of the release, and we assume no obligation to update any such forward-looking statement. The statements in this release are not guarantees of future performance and actual results could differ materially from our current expectations. Numerous factors could cause or contribute to such differences. Some of the factors and risks associated with our business are discussed in Cogent's registration statements filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and in its other reports filed from time to time with the SEC.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cogent-communications-to-host-investor-day-300709043.html

SOURCE Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc.