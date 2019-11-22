Kroton Educacional S A : Material Fact - Migration Debentures

maturity, payment dates, compensation, forms of maturity and other terms and conditions shall correspond to those of the First Issuance Debentures; (b) simple, non-convertible, unsecured debentures, in two series, for private placement, of Saber's sixth issuance, to be issued by Saber in favor of Kroton ("Saber Private Debentures of the Sixth Issuance"), pursuant to the indenture to be entered into between Saber and Kroton ("Saber Sixth Private Issuance Indenture"), by which Kroton will be the sole debentures holder of the Saber Private Debentures of the Sixth Issuance, for which the amounts, maturity, payment dates, compensation, forms of maturity and other terms and conditions shall correspond to those of the Second Issuance Debentures; (c) simple, non-convertible, unsecured debentures, in a single series, for private placement, of Saber's seventh issuance, to be issued by Saber in favor of Kroton ("Saber Private Debentures of the Seventh Issuance"), pursuant to the indenture to be entered into between Saber and Kroton ("Saber Seventh Private Issuance Indenture"), by which Kroton will be the sole debentures holder of the Saber Private Debentures of the Seventh Issuance, for which the amounts, maturity, payment dates, compensation, forms of maturity and other terms and conditions shall correspond to those of the Third Issuance Debentures; and (d) simple, non-convertible, unsecured debentures, in a single series, for private placement, of Saber's eight issuance, to be issued by Saber in favor of Kroton ("Saber Private Debentures of the Eight Issuance," and together with the Saber Private Debentures of the Fifth Issuance, the Saber Private Debentures of the Sixth Issuance and the Saber Private Debentures of the Seventh Issuance, the "Private Debentures"), pursuant to the indenture to be entered into between Saber and Kroton ("Saber Eight Private Issuance Indenture," and together with the Saber Fifth Private Issuance Indenture, Saber Sixth Private Issuance Indenture and Saber Seventh Private Issuance Indenture, the "Private Issuance Indentures"), by which Kroton will be the sole debentures holder of the Saber Private Debentures of the Eight Issuance, for which the amounts, maturity, payment dates, compensation, forms of maturity and other terms and conditions shall correspond to those of the Fourth Issuance Debentures.

At the Kroton board of directors meeting held on November 21, 2019, the following matters were approved, among others: (i) the Assumption of Saber Debentures by Kroton, by which Kroton will be the issuer of the Saber Debentures; and (ii) in connection with the Assumption of Saber Debentures, the receipt by Kroton of Private Debentures issued by Saber exclusively in favor of Kroton, pursuant to each of the Private Issue Indentures.

The above-mentioned resolutions will become effective upon the execution of the assignment and assumption of debt agreements to be entered into between Saber and Kroton, as well as the respective amendments to the indentures related to the Saber Debentures and/or the execution of the respective Private Issuance Indentures, as the case may be.

The Assignment of Saber Debentures and the Assumption of Saber Debentures, among other matters, were approved at general meetings of holders of Saber Debentures of each issuance, all held on November 19, 2019, whose notices were previously authorized at the Saber board of directors meeting held on November 4, 2019.