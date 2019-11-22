Kroton Educacional S A : Material Fact - Migration Debentures
0
11/22/2019 | 07:08pm EST
KROTON EDUCACIONAL S.A.
SABER SERVIÇOS EDUCACIONAIS S.A.
Corporate Taxpayer ID (CNPJ/ME) No.
Corporate Taxpayer ID (CNPJ/ME)
02.800.026/0001-40
No. 03.818.379/0001-30
Company Registry (NIRE) 31.300.025.187
Company Registry (NIRE) 31.300.121.445
Publicly Held Corporation
Publicly Held Corporation
MATERIAL FACT
KROTON EDUCACIONAL S.A. (B3: COGN3; OTCQX: COGNY) ("Kroton") and SABER SERVIÇOS EDUCACIONAIS S.A. ("Saber"), in accordance with paragraph 4, article 157 of Law No. 6,404/76 and with the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission ("CVM") Rule No. 358, dated January 3, 2002, as amended, we hereby inform our shareholders and the market that:
At the Saber board of directors meeting held on the date hereof ("Saber Board of Directors Meeting"), the following matters were approved, among others: (i) the ratification of Saber's assignment to Kroton of any and all rights and obligations undertaken by Saber in connection with the (a) first issuance of simple, non-convertible unsecured debentures, with additional fiduciary guarantee, in three series, for public distribution, by Saber ("First Debentures Issuance by Saber" and "First Issuance Debentures," respectively); (b) second issuance of simple, non- convertible, unsecured debentures, with additional fiduciary guarantee, in two series, for public distribution, by Saber ("Second Debentures Issuance by Saber" and "Second Issuance Debentures," respectively); (c) third issuance of simple, non-convertible, unsecured debentures, with additional fiduciary guarantee, for public distribution, by Saber ("Third Debentures Issuance by Saber" and "Third Issuance Debentures," respectively); and (d) fourth issuance of simple, non-convertible, unsecured debentures, with additional personal guarantee, in a single series, for public distribution, by Saber ("Fourth Debentures Issuance by Saber" and "Fourth Issuance Debentures," respectively, and, together with the First Debentures Issuance by Saber, the Second Debentures Issuance by Saber and the Third Debentures Issuance by Saber, the "Debentures Issuances by Saber" and "Saber Debentures," respectively); and (ii) the assumption by Saber of any and all rights and obligations undertaken by Kroton in connection with the Debentures Issuances by Saber, by which Saber became the sole guarantor of the Saber Debentures ("Assignment of Saber Debentures").
In connection with the Assignment of Saber Debentures and the assumption by Kroton of any and all rights and obligations undertaken by Saber pursuant to the Saber Debentures ("Assumption of Saber Debentures"), Saber approved at the Saber Board of Directors Meeting the issuance of (a) simple, non-convertible, unsecured debentures, in three series, for private placement, of Saber's fifth issuance, to be issued by Saber in favor of Kroton ("Saber Private Debentures of the Fifth Issuance"), pursuant to the indenture to be entered into between Saber and Kroton ("Saber Fifth Private Issuance Indenture"), by which Kroton will be the sole debentures holder of the Saber Private Debentures of the Fifth Issuance, for which the amounts,
maturity, payment dates, compensation, forms of maturity and other terms and conditions shall correspond to those of the First Issuance Debentures; (b) simple, non-convertible, unsecured debentures, in two series, for private placement, of Saber's sixth issuance, to be issued by Saber in favor of Kroton ("Saber Private Debentures of the Sixth Issuance"), pursuant to the indenture to be entered into between Saber and Kroton ("Saber Sixth Private Issuance Indenture"), by which Kroton will be the sole debentures holder of the Saber Private Debentures of the Sixth Issuance, for which the amounts, maturity, payment dates, compensation, forms of maturity and other terms and conditions shall correspond to those of the Second Issuance Debentures; (c) simple, non-convertible, unsecured debentures, in a single series, for private placement, of Saber's seventh issuance, to be issued by Saber in favor of Kroton ("Saber Private Debentures of the Seventh Issuance"), pursuant to the indenture to be entered into between Saber and Kroton ("Saber Seventh Private Issuance Indenture"), by which Kroton will be the sole debentures holder of the Saber Private Debentures of the Seventh Issuance, for which the amounts, maturity, payment dates, compensation, forms of maturity and other terms and conditions shall correspond to those of the Third Issuance Debentures; and (d) simple, non-convertible, unsecured debentures, in a single series, for private placement, of Saber's eight issuance, to be issued by Saber in favor of Kroton ("Saber Private Debentures of the Eight Issuance," and together with the Saber Private Debentures of the Fifth Issuance, the Saber Private Debentures of the Sixth Issuance and the Saber Private Debentures of the Seventh Issuance, the "Private Debentures"), pursuant to the indenture to be entered into between Saber and Kroton ("Saber Eight Private Issuance Indenture," and together with the Saber Fifth Private Issuance Indenture, Saber Sixth Private Issuance Indenture and Saber Seventh Private Issuance Indenture, the "Private Issuance Indentures"), by which Kroton will be the sole debentures holder of the Saber Private Debentures of the Eight Issuance, for which the amounts, maturity, payment dates, compensation, forms of maturity and other terms and conditions shall correspond to those of the Fourth Issuance Debentures.
At the Kroton board of directors meeting held on November 21, 2019, the following matters were approved, among others: (i) the Assumption of Saber Debentures by Kroton, by which Kroton will be the issuer of the Saber Debentures; and (ii) in connection with the Assumption of Saber Debentures, the receipt by Kroton of Private Debentures issued by Saber exclusively in favor of Kroton, pursuant to each of the Private Issue Indentures.
The above-mentioned resolutions will become effective upon the execution of the assignment and assumption of debt agreements to be entered into between Saber and Kroton, as well as the respective amendments to the indentures related to the Saber Debentures and/or the execution of the respective Private Issuance Indentures, as the case may be.
The Assignment of Saber Debentures and the Assumption of Saber Debentures, among other matters, were approved at general meetings of holders of Saber Debentures of each issuance, all held on November 19, 2019, whose notices were previously authorized at the Saber board of directors meeting held on November 4, 2019.
We will keep our shareholders and the market informed of any developments or deliberations regarding the above-mentioned matters, subject to applicable CVM rules and other applicable laws and regulations.
São Paulo, November 22, 2019.
Carlos Alberto Bolina Lazar
Investor Relations Officer
Kroton Educacional S.A. and Saber Serviços Educacionais S.A.
