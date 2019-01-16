Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Cognex Corporation    CGNX

COGNEX CORPORATION (CGNX)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 01/16 04:00:00 pm
41.495 USD   -0.25%
2018COGNEX CORPORATION : quaterly earnings release
2018COGNEX CORPORATION : A trend reversal is in sight
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Cognex : Announces Fourth Quarter Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/16/2019 | 05:01pm EST

Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ: CGNX) will release earnings for the fourth quarter of 2018 on Thursday, February 14, 2019, after the market closes, and will host a conference call that same day at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (ET). The earnings release and conference call are scheduled to coincide with the company’s expected filing of its Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018.

The telephone number for the live call is (877) 704-4573 (or (201) 389-0911 if outside the United States). A replay will begin at 8:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, February 14, 2019, and will run continuously until 11:59 p.m. ET on Sunday, February 17, 2019. The telephone number for the replay is (877) 660-6853 (or 201-612-7415 if outside the United States) and the access code is 13686219.

Internet users can listen to a real-time audio broadcast of the conference call or an archived recording on the Cognex Investor Relations website: http://www.cognex.com/Investor.

About Cognex Corporation

Cognex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures and markets a wide range of image-based products, all of which use artificial intelligence (AI) techniques that give them the human-like ability to make decisions on what they see. Cognex products include machine vision systems, machine vision sensors and barcode readers that are used in factories and distribution centers around the world where they eliminate production and shipping errors.

Cognex is the world's leader in the machine vision industry, having shipped more than 1.5 million vision-based products, representing over $5 billion in cumulative revenue, since the company's founding in 1981. Headquartered in Natick, Massachusetts, USA, Cognex has offices and distributors located throughout the Americas, Europe and Asia. For details visit Cognex online at www.cognex.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on COGNEX CORPORATION
05:01pCOGNEX : Announces Fourth Quarter Earnings Release Date and Conference Call
BU
2018COGNEX : Meet Cognex's First Standalone, Ultra-High-Resolution Vision System
PU
2018COGNEX : Do You Know How Much Your Enterprise Mobile Devices Are Costing You, Re..
PU
2018THE FUTURE OF MANUFACTURING : Meet Cognex ViDi
PU
2018COGNEX CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2018DSMAX : The Fastest and Highest Definition Laser Displacement Sensor on the Mark..
PU
2018COGNEX CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Other Events, Finan..
AQ
2018COGNEX CORP : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RE..
AQ
2018COGNEX : Reports Results for the Third Quarter of 2018
BU
2018COGNEX : Authorizes New Stock Buyback Program
BU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 800 M
EBIT 2018 220 M
Net income 2018 212 M
Finance 2018 417 M
Yield 2018 0,47%
P/E ratio 2018 34,12
P/E ratio 2019 30,73
EV / Sales 2018 8,39x
EV / Sales 2019 7,50x
Capitalization 7 127 M
Chart COGNEX CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Cognex Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COGNEX CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 46,3 $
Spread / Average Target 12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert J. Willett President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert J. Shillman Executive Chairman & Chief Culture Officer
Rocco Volpe Vice President-Operations
John J. Curran CFO, Senior VP-Finance & Administration
Patrick A. Alias Non-Executive Director & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COGNEX CORPORATION7.58%7 127
SMC CORP13.27%21 575
METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL1.35%14 356
KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES INC10.36%12 630
SHIMADZU CORPORATION12.52%6 314
RENISHAW PLC-0.90%3 881
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.