Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Cognex Corporation    CGNX

COGNEX CORPORATION (CGNX)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

Cognex : Announces Third Quarter Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/24/2018 | 02:10pm CEST

Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ: CGNX) will release earnings for the third quarter of 2018 on Monday, October 29, 2018, after the market closes, and will host a conference call that same day at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (ET). The earnings release and conference call are scheduled to coincide with the company’s expected filing of its Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2018.

The telephone number for the live call is (877) 704-4573 (or (201) 389-0911 if outside the United States). A replay will begin at 8:00 p.m. ET on Monday, October 29, 2018, and will run continuously until 11:59 p.m. ET on Thursday, November 1, 2018. The telephone number for the replay is (877) 660-6853 (or 201-612-7415 if outside the United States) and the access code is 13682517.

Internet users can listen to a real-time audio broadcast of the conference call or an archived recording on the Cognex Investor Relations website: http://www.cognex.com/Investor.

About Cognex Corporation

Cognex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures and markets a wide range of image-based products, all of which use artificial intelligence (AI) techniques that give them the human-like ability to make decisions on what they see. Cognex products include machine vision systems, machine vision sensors and barcode readers that are used in factories and distribution centers around the world where they eliminate production and shipping errors.

Cognex is the world's leader in the machine vision industry, having shipped more than 1.5 million vision-based products, representing over $5 billion in cumulative revenue, since the company's founding in 1981. Headquartered in Natick, Massachusetts, USA, Cognex has offices and distributors located throughout the Americas, Europe and Asia. For details visit Cognex online at www.cognex.com.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on COGNEX CORPORATION
02:10pCOGNEX : Announces Third Quarter Earnings Release Date and Conference Call
BU
09/21A BETTER SEARCH : How Cognex Pioneered Geometric Pattern Matching
PU
08/16COGNEX CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/02COGNEX : and StayLinked Partner to Offer Modernized Terminal Emulation Solution
AQ
08/01COGNEX : and StayLinked Partner to Offer Modernized Terminal Emulation Solution
AQ
07/30COGNEX CORP : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RE..
AQ
07/30COGNEX : Reports Results for the Second Quarter of 2018
BU
07/30COGNEX : Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend
BU
07/30COGNEX CORPORATION : to Host Earnings Call
AC
07/03DETAILED EXAMINATION OF THE BARCODE : Global Barcode Verifiers Market Research ..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/24Northcoast steps to sideline on Cognex 
08/21Honeywell, Emerson tops Morgan Stanley coverage of multi-industry stocks 
08/21Morgan Stanley weighs in on the industrials sector 
08/20Tracking Robert Karr's Joho Capital Portfolio - Q2 2018 Update 
07/31Technology - Top 5 Gainers / Losers as of 2.50 PM (07/31/2018) 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 807 M
EBIT 2018 231 M
Net income 2018 210 M
Finance 2018 443 M
Yield 2018 0,36%
P/E ratio 2018 49,21
P/E ratio 2019 37,10
EV / Sales 2018 11,8x
EV / Sales 2019 9,78x
Capitalization 10 000 M
Chart COGNEX CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Cognex Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COGNEX CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 55,4 $
Spread / Average Target -4,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert J. Willett President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert J. Shillman Executive Chairman & Chief Culture Officer
Rocco Volpe Vice President-Operations
John J. Curran CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Senior VP
Patrick A. Alias Non-Executive Director & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COGNEX CORPORATION-4.95%10 000
SMC CORP-20.81%22 362
METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL-1.22%15 430
KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES INC55.36%12 157
SHIMADZU CORPORATION30.38%8 926
RENISHAW PLC-8.98%4 664
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.