Cognex : Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend

0
10/28/2019 | 04:08pm EDT

Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ: CGNX) today announced that the company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.055 per share, payable on November 29, 2019 to all shareholders of record at the close of business on November 15, 2019. This dividend represents an increase of $0.005 per share, or 10%, over the $0.05 per share dividend paid in the prior quarter.

About Cognex Corporation

Cognex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures and markets a wide range of image-based products, all of which use artificial intelligence (AI) techniques that give them the human-like ability to make decisions on what they see. Cognex products include machine vision systems, machine vision sensors and barcode readers that are used in factories and distribution centers around the world where they eliminate production and shipping errors.

Cognex is the world's leader in the machine vision industry, having shipped more than 2 million image-based products, representing over $6 billion in cumulative revenue, since the company's founding in 1981. Headquartered in Natick, Massachusetts, USA, Cognex has offices and distributors located throughout the Americas, Europe and Asia. For details visit Cognex online at www.cognex.com.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 730 M
EBIT 2019 157 M
Net income 2019 151 M
Finance 2019 671 M
Yield 2019 0,39%
P/E ratio 2019 60,8x
P/E ratio 2020 47,4x
EV / Sales2019 11,4x
EV / Sales2020 10,1x
Capitalization 8 960 M
Chart COGNEX CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Cognex Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COGNEX CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 47,15  $
Last Close Price 52,50  $
Spread / Highest target 14,3%
Spread / Average Target -10,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert J. Willett President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert J. Shillman Executive Chairman & Chief Culture Officer
Patrick A. Alias Non-Executive Director & Senior Vice President
Theodor Krantz Independent Director
Anthony Sun Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COGNEX CORPORATION35.76%8 900
SMC CORPORATION46.39%29 070
METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL, INC.23.45%16 900
SHIMADZU CORPORATION34.21%7 618
MKS INSTRUMENTS, INC.71.46%5 966
RENISHAW PLC-15.94%3 249
