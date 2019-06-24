Log in
COGNEX CORPORATION

(CGNX)
Cognex : The Power of Machine Vision for Industrial Applications

06/24/2019

Thousands of companies across the globe produce and transport millions of products each day. Most companies wouldn't be able to keep up without machine vision to help guide, inspect, gauge, and identify their products. That's where Cognex comes in.

Cognex vision sensors, 2D and 3D vision systems, and software help optimize quality, minimize waste, and maximize throughput. Our industry-leading solutions solve simple to highly complex applications, like picking and sorting packages, verifying fill levels on soda bottles, measuring the placement of components on circuit boards, and reading characters embossed on auto parts. And, they're all powered by advanced algorithms and robust software tools for object location, image formation, 3D vision, code reading, and deep learning.

Cognex vision systems are built with the manufacturers of today-and tomorrow-in mind. Rugged housing help deliver top performance, even in harsh industrial environments. Modularity offers field-customizable solutions for your specific applications. And intuitive software enables fast and easy setup and deployment.

With industry-leading technology and world-class application support, you can rely on Cognex machine vision solutions to help you increase throughput, improve product quality, and optimize traceability. To learn more, watch the video.

Disclaimer

Cognex Corporation published this content on 24 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 June 2019 15:34:09 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 787 M
EBIT 2019 192 M
Net income 2019 178 M
Finance 2019 523 M
Yield 2019 0,50%
P/E ratio 2019 45,63
P/E ratio 2020 34,89
EV / Sales 2019 9,46x
EV / Sales 2020 8,07x
Capitalization 7 961 M
Managers
NameTitle
Robert J. Willett President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert J. Shillman Executive Chairman & Chief Culture Officer
Rocco Volpe Vice President-Operations
John J. Curran CFO, Senior VP-Finance & Administration
Patrick A. Alias Non-Executive Director & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COGNEX CORPORATION19.89%6 990
SMC CORP20.93%22 010
METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL46.77%18 075
KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES INC39.21%13 964
SHIMADZU CORPORATION35.02%7 221
MKS INSTRUMENTS, INC.17.80%3 852
