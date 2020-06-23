Cognizant : Collaborates on Verily's Nationwide Baseline COVID-19 Testing Program

Log in
06/23/2020

TEANECK, N.J., June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cognizant (Nasdaq: CTSH) today announced it is collaborating  with Verily Life Sciences, the health and life sciences company of Alphabet, to facilitate COVID-19 testing across the U.S.

Cognizant is providing a team of its life sciences experts to support Verily's Baseline COVID-19 Testing Program to increase individuals' access to test scheduling. This effort is part of Cognizant's broader commitment to support communities addressing the immediate and long-term impacts of the virus, including the company's pledge to contribute $10 million to pandemic relief efforts.

Verily's Baseline COVID-19 Testing Program began earlier this year in collaboration with federal, state, and local government health authorities, as well as private health organizations to expand access to testing in areas with high volumes of known cases. The Baseline COVID-19 Testing Program is a connected solution that supports individuals through screening, testing, and receiving results safely and quickly. The Program is in operation at more than 140 testing sites across 13 states and has supported the administration of more than 284,000 COVID-19 tests. Plans are also in place to continue to expand testing locations nationally.

"Cognizant's expertise in life sciences is critical for scaling our efforts to increase COVID-19 testing, and we are excited to collaborate with them to address this global pandemic," said Ashraf Hanna, Verily's Chief Operations Officer. "Cognizant's ability to support our technology with a knowledgeable team of representatives helps those seeking testing easily and effectively use our system to schedule COVID-19 tests and receive their results, so that those testing positive can take precautions to stem the spread of the virus."

"As communities begin to open up, it is now more important than ever to ensure the wellness of people going out and back to work," said Srinivas Shankar, Senior Vice President and Global Head for Cognizant's Life Sciences business. "Verily has initiated a monumental effort to increase access to COVID-19 testing and provide important information to individuals and public health authorities. Through our exceptional life sciences process expertise and technology capabilities, we are committed to helping communities across the country as we embark on this meaningful collaboration with Verily."

Learn more about Verily Life Sciences COVID-19 Testing:
www.projectbaseline.com/COVID19

Learn more about Cognizant Life Sciences Technology Solutions:
https://www.cognizant.com/life-sciences-technology-solutions

About Cognizant
Cognizant (Nasdaq: CTSH) is one of the world's leading professional services companies, transforming clients' business, operating and technology models for the digital era. Our unique industry-based, consultative approach helps clients envision, build and run more innovative and efficient businesses. Headquartered in the U.S., Cognizant is ranked 194 on the Fortune 500 and is consistently listed among the most admired companies in the world. Learn how Cognizant helps clients lead with digital at www.cognizant.com or follow us @Cognizant.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cognizant-collaborates-on-verilys-nationwide-baseline-covid-19-testing-program-301081372.html

SOURCE Cognizant


© PRNewswire 2020
