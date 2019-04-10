Cognizant : Named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for CRM and Customer Experience Implementation Services, Worldwide

TEANECK, N.J., April 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cognizant (Nasdaq: CTSH) has once again been named a Leader in Gartner's "Magic Quadrant for CRM and Customer Experience Implementation Services, Worldwide" report. In the report, Gartner, an independent analyst firm, evaluates 18 vendors that provide both customer relationship management (CRM) and customer experience (CX) project-based services.

Leaders are defined by Gartner as those who "bring a wide range of business, analytic and technical capabilities, including CX strategy, business consulting, customer analytics, enterprise architecture and design, CRM and other customer-facing technology expertise, industry-specific domain expertise, and digital design capabilities. They demonstrate strong comparative revenue and growth. They can scale across multiple geographic regions and are consistent in delivering high client satisfaction."

Gartner evaluated vendors based on their ability to execute, including product or service, overall viability, sales execution/pricing, market responsiveness/record, marketing execution, customer experience and operations, and completeness of vision, including market understanding, marketing strategy, sales strategy, offering (product) strategy, business model, vertical/industry strategy, innovation and geographic strategy.

"Consumers today are more connected and more knowledgeable; they expect a seamless, personalized experience with brands across all devices and mediums," said Paul Cole, Vice President, Enterprise Applications Consulting, Cognizant. "In order to remain competitive, businesses must harness cutting-edge technologies that fuse together front, mid, and back-end processes in order to offer compelling customer experiences. To us, Cognizant's placement within the Leaders quadrant underscores our continued commitment to helping clients redefine the customer experience for the digital age."

