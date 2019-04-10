Log in
Cognizant : Named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for CRM and Customer Experience Implementation Services, Worldwide

04/10/2019

TEANECK, N.J., April 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cognizant (Nasdaq: CTSH) has once again been named a Leader in Gartner's "Magic Quadrant for CRM and Customer Experience Implementation Services, Worldwide" report. In the report, Gartner, an independent analyst firm, evaluates 18 vendors that provide both customer relationship management (CRM) and customer experience (CX) project-based services.

Cognizant Logo (PRNewsfoto/Cognizant)

Leaders are defined by Gartner as those who "bring a wide range of business, analytic and technical capabilities, including CX strategy, business consulting, customer analytics, enterprise architecture and design, CRM and other customer-facing technology expertise, industry-specific domain expertise, and digital design capabilities. They demonstrate strong comparative revenue and growth. They can scale across multiple geographic regions and are consistent in delivering high client satisfaction."

Gartner evaluated vendors based on their ability to execute, including product or service, overall viability, sales execution/pricing, market responsiveness/record, marketing execution, customer experience and operations, and completeness of vision, including market understanding, marketing strategy, sales strategy, offering (product) strategy, business model, vertical/industry strategy, innovation and geographic strategy.

"Consumers today are more connected and more knowledgeable; they expect a seamless, personalized experience with brands across all devices and mediums," said Paul Cole, Vice President, Enterprise Applications Consulting, Cognizant. "In order to remain competitive, businesses must harness cutting-edge technologies that fuse together front, mid, and back-end processes in order to offer compelling customer experiences. To us, Cognizant's placement within the Leaders quadrant underscores our continued commitment to helping clients redefine the customer experience for the digital age." 

Read a complimentary copy of the Gartner "Magic Quadrant for CRM and Customer Experience Implementation Services, Worldwide" by Patrick Sullivan and Ed Thompson published on 7 February 2019.

Learn More:

Cognizant Digital Customer Experience: https://www.cognizant.com/cognizant-digital-systems-technology/enterprise-application-services

Cognizant Digital Systems and Technology: https://www.cognizant.com/cognizant-digital-systems-technology

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Cognizant

Cognizant (Nasdaq-100: CTSH) is one of the world's leading professional services companies, transforming clients' business, operating and technology models for the digital era. Our unique industry-based, consultative approach helps clients envision, build and run more innovative and efficient businesses. Headquartered in the U.S., Cognizant is ranked 195 on the Fortune 500 and is consistently listed among the most admired companies in the world. Learn how Cognizant helps clients lead with digital at www.cognizant.com or follow us @Cognizant.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cognizant-named-a-leader-in-gartner-magic-quadrant-for-crm-and-customer-experience-implementation-services-worldwide-300829490.html

SOURCE Cognizant


© PRNewswire 2019
