Cognizant : Named a Leader in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Application Testing Services, Worldwide

TEANECK, N.J., Jan. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cognizant (Nasdaq: CTSH) has been named a Leader in the Gartner "Magic Quadrant for Application Testing Services, Worldwide" report. In addition, Cognizant scored highest in Digital Business Assurance and Test Advisory Use Cases in Gartner's companion report, "Critical Capabilities for Application Testing Services, Worldwide."

For the "Magic Quadrant for Application Testing Services, Worldwide" report, Gartner evaluated 20 application testing service providers on their completeness of vision and ability to execute across a variety of criteria. Leaders are defined by Gartner as "performing well today, gaining traction and mind share in the market; they have a clear vision of market direction and are actively building competencies to sustain their leadership position in the market. Leaders generally have a global client base; a track record of complex, global engagements that support business transformation; and well-balanced business, process and industry consulting, implementation and service management capabilities that are supported by rigorous tools and methodologies."

As enterprises embrace digital, they need a modern approach to quality assurance (QA). Cognizant's industry depth and technology expertise helps deliver automated and intelligent QA for improved quality, and faster business and technology change.

"As digital transforms industries in unique ways, our clients need industry aligned digital assurance to succeed," said Andreas Golze, Senior Vice President and Head of Global Growth Markets, Quality Engineering and Assurance at Cognizant. "An example of our leadership is our retail lab that delivers immersive digital assurance and accelerates the pace of innovation. To us, being named a Leader by Gartner underscores our ability to deliver testing services that help build powerful, digital-ready IT backbones that drive efficiency and effectiveness for our clients."

The "Critical Capabilities for Application Testing Services, Worldwide" report is a companion to the "Magic Quadrant for Application Testing Services, Worldwide" report. Cognizant scored highest for the Test Advisory Use Case, which helps clients in setting up and controlling requirements management (including static reviews), test management, test planning, test process, and the test tools — what to test and how to test, and for the Digital Business Assurance Use Case, which focused on verifying and validating digital business processes composed of cloud applications and digital technologies like RPA and IoT.

Read the November 21, 2018 Gartner "Magic Quadrant for Application Testing Services, Worldwide" by Susanne Matson, Gilbert van der Heiden, Gunjan Gupta (ID Number: G00348140) here.

Read the November 22, 2018 Gartner report "Critical Capabilities for Application Testing Services, Worldwide" by Gilbert van der Heiden, Susanne Matson, Gunjan Gupta (ID Number: G00351087) here.

Learn More:

Cognizant Quality Engineering and Assurance: https://www.cognizant.com/cognizant-digital-systems-technology/enterprise-quality-engineering-assurance

Cognizant HiveCenter: https://www.cognizant.com/hive-center

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Cognizant

Cognizant (Nasdaq-100: CTSH) is one of the world's leading professional services companies, transforming clients' business, operating and technology models for the digital era. Our unique industry-based, consultative approach helps clients envision, build and run more innovative and efficient businesses. Headquartered in the U.S., Cognizant is ranked 195 on the Fortune 500 and is consistently listed among the most admired companies in the world. Learn how Cognizant helps clients lead with digital at www.cognizant.com or follow us @Cognizant.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cognizant-named-a-leader-in-gartners-magic-quadrant-for-application-testing-services-worldwide-300787077.html

SOURCE Cognizant