Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation    CTSH

COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORPORATI

(CTSH)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Cognizant : Named a Leading Provider of Guidewire Services to Insurers by Everest Group

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/24/2020 | 06:01am EDT

TEANECK, N.J., June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cognizant (Nasdaq: CTSH) has been named a Leader in Everest Group's Guidewire Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2020. The report analyzes 16 companies that offer services for Guidewire insurance platform software, which is used extensively by Property and Casualty (P&C) insurers to support recurring revenue transactions. Cognizant has also been recognized as a Star Performer for its expanded vision and delivery capabilities, positioning it again in the Leader Category, as it was in the previous 2018 report.

Globally, the utilization of Guidewire services grew over 15% in 2019, becoming the core platform of choice by many P&C Insurers. As a consistent Leader in Everest Group's Guidewire services assessments, Cognizant received the additional "Star Performer" recognition as a result of its strong revenue growth in its Guidewire services practice and multiple product specializations across the Americas and APAC.

Cognizant experts help insurers digitally transform their business infrastructures and processes using a variety of technologies, such as cloud, artificial intelligence (AI), automation and machine learning. For a top P&C carrier, Cognizant applied AI to its real-time customer service, improving experiences and cutting supervisor review times by 35%-40%. Cognizant also used automation and process optimization for another large P&C insurer to save the client over $20M as it began its digital transformation journey.

"With the Guidewire services market recently topping $2 billion, P&C insurers are looking for companies that can implement and support this technology with their broader digital transformation offerings," said Aaditya Jain, Practice Director, Everest Group. "Cognizant has consistently strengthened its market position in recent years and demonstrated a focus on creating extensive Guidewire specializations to gain a competitive edge. As insurers look to advance their ecosystems with Guidewire services, Cognizant stands well positioned to support this growing market opportunity."

"The property and casualty insurance industry is facing a rapidly changing risk landscape, from cyber incidents to pandemics to social unrest, in addition to digital startups that require new ways of thinking to adapt, compete and thrive," said Ben Bengtson, Cognizant Senior Vice President, Insurance. "Innovation is the key to driving growth, streamlining operations and providing superior customer experiences. Everest Group's recognition of Cognizant's growing leadership as a Guidewire services provider speaks to the investments we've made, as well as the value we bring to our clients and the insurance industry at large as it goes through this transition."

To view an extract of the Everest Group PEAK Matrix Report, visit: https://www.cognizant.com/Resources/everest-guidewire-services-peak-matrix-2020-focus-on-cognizant.pdf

Learn more about Cognizant Insurance Digital Transformation Solutions: www.cognizant.com/insurance-digital-transformation

About Cognizant
Cognizant (Nasdaq-100: CTSH) is one of the world's leading professional services companies, transforming clients' business, operating and technology models for the digital era. Our unique industry-based, consultative approach helps clients envision, build and run more innovative and efficient businesses. Headquartered in the U.S., Cognizant is ranked 194 on the Fortune 500 and is consistently listed among the most admired companies in the world. Learn how Cognizant helps clients lead with digital at www.cognizant.com or follow us @Cognizant.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cognizant-named-a-leading-provider-of-guidewire-services-to-insurers-by-everest-group-301082372.html

SOURCE Cognizant


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUT
06:01aCOGNIZANT : Named a Leading Provider of Guidewire Services to Insurers by Everes..
PR
06/23COGNIZANT : Collaborates on Verily's Nationwide Baseline COVID-19 Testing Progra..
PR
06/19Indian Olympic Association, IPL to review tie-ups amid China protests
RE
06/11COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY : Completes Acquisition of Collaborative Solutions, One of ..
PU
06/05COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Securit..
AQ
05/27COGNIZANT : to Present at the MoffettNathanson's 2nd Annual Payments Processors ..
PR
05/27COGNIZANT : Recognized as a Leader in Gartner's 2020 Magic Quadrant for Public C..
PR
05/21COGNIZANT : to Present at the 2020 Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference
PR
05/19COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORPO : Ex-dividend day for
FA
05/18Tech firms sweeten deals for U.S. banks cutting costs in crisis
RE
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group