Cognizant : Named an AI Consultancy Leader by Independent Research Firm

TEANECK, N.J., Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cognizant (Nasdaq: CTSH) is recognized as an Artificial Intelligence (AI) services leader in the newest report on the space by Forrester Research, a leading global research and advisory firm. The Forrester Wave™: AI Consultancies, Q3 2019 report reviews the capabilities of 13 service providers on 23 criteria, including their current offering, strategy and market presence.

Cognizant received the highest rating possible in the technology, deployment, and innovation roadmap criteria. The report also noted that:

Cognizant's significant investments into data science talent, industry expertise, design practices, and technology - including acquisitions - all contribute to a comprehensive AI offering that goes beyond data science and technology.

Cognizant is helping clients prepare for AI in their business with AI Governance frameworks and best practices for working with AI capabilities.

Clients call out Cognizant's willingness to embark on unchartered territory, bring top talent to projects, and stay on top of and ahead of the rapid changes in AI technology.

Cognizant places significant emphasis on data and offers BigDecisions for a comprehensive data foundation. Additional modules also provide data science and machine learning capabilities.

Firms ready to move from innovation labs and CTO offices into the broader portfolio of the CIO will find Cognizant is the right partner to execute business running on AI.

"[AI] is a system designed to bring human-like intelligence to decisions and perform sophisticated and complex actions that past technology could not perform," wrote Michele Goetz, Forrester. "To develop AI capabilities, firms need to take into account the head and body of the system when building their robots. This is no small task, as it requires a different approach to strategy, operations, culture, technology, analytics, and data than enterprises have taken in the past when investing in applications, databases, analytics, infrastructure, and talent. As a result of these trends, AI Consultancy customers should look for providers that have made the leap and differentiate analytics to AI… address the entire AI system from design to production… [and] are a leader and innovator of business and AI."

"Businesses worldwide are now incorporating AI into their infrastructures to enhance customer experiences, and improve organizational agility, speed and productivity," said Malcolm Frank, President, Cognizant Digital Business. "Cognizant has made significant investments in both expertise and technology to become the strategic AI consultancy of choice for our clients. Our unique capabilities allow clients to garner the right intelligence from their data to make more impactful business decisions that improve the bottom line, streamline processes, and gain more meaningful market and customer insights. We believe being named a leader in AI Consultancy by Forrester is a testament to our commitment to our work with clients to deploy intelligent machines that augment their workforces."

