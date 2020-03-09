Cognizant : Names Archana Deskus to Board of Directors

TEANECK, N.J., March 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cognizant (Nasdaq: CTSH) today announced that on March 5, 2020, Archana Deskus was appointed to its board of directors as a new independent director, effective immediately.

Ms. Deskus, 54, currently serves as Senior Vice President, Chief Information Officer for Intel Corporation. Prior to Intel, she served as chief information officer for several other global companies in the technology, industrials, energy and consumer products industries, including: HP Enterprise, an information technology company; Baker Hughes, an oilfield services company; Ingersoll Rand, an industrial manufacturing company; Timex Group USA, a watch manufacturing company; and North America HVAC, part of Carrier Corporation, a heating, air-conditioning and refrigeration solutions company.

Ms. Deskus currently serves on the board of Nasdaq-listed East West Bancorp, Inc., the holding company for East West Bank, the largest independent bank in Southern California. She also serves on the board of East West Bank.

"Archana Deskus brings to the Cognizant board extensive experience as a CIO, setting and leading the technology strategy for large, global corporations," said Michael Patsalos-Fox, Cognizant's Chairman of the Board. "Her expertise in driving business transformation and innovation in large scale leading technology companies will be a great addition to our board."

About Cognizant

