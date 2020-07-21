Cognizant : Shared Investigator Platform for Life Sciences Reaches Major Milestone in Accelerating Drug Discovery

TEANECK, N.J., July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cognizant (Nasdaq: CTSH) announced that its Shared Investigator Platform (SIP), a life sciences Software as a Service (SaaS) solution, has reached a new milestone of over 100,000 users in 84 countries. The platform has become increasingly critical to progressing clinical trials as prevailing social distancing norms have significantly curtailed in-person collaboration. Many of the companies utilizing the Shared Investigator Platform are working to accelerate COVID-19 therapies through virtual clinical trial processes.

The Shared Investigator Platform, in use by 7 of the largest global biopharmaceutical companies, links clinical trial sponsors and medical professionals by leveraging automation and remote access technology to increase the speed and efficiency of administering drug trials and bringing new therapies to market. The platform was first launched in 2016 as part of a collaboration between Cognizant and TransCelerate, a consortium of the world's largest biopharmaceutical organizations. These industry leaders collaboratively standardized clinical trial documents, training and start-up activities into a single shared environment to reduce costs and increase efficiency.

Today, the Cognizant platform is used at over 19,000 trial-ready sites by medical and life sciences professionals to reduce administrative burdens that often slow the development and testing of life-saving clinical therapies. A global biopharmaceutical company using the platform realized a 50% reduction in critical site activation cycle time, based on an internal sponsor benchmark study.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has brought the processes of healthcare and life sciences firms to the forefront of global attention as the need to leverage advanced technologies for faster results and better care is paramount," said Srinivas Shankar, Senior Vice President and Global Head for Cognizant's Life Sciences business. "Our Shared Investigator Platform seamlessly enables communication and collaboration in clinical trials in areas such as site activation, document exchange, and safety notifications. Our milestone of 100,000 users across 84 countries is a testament to the value we are providing to those diligently working to accelerate innovative, effective treatments to patients in need."

