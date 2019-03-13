Cognizant Technology : ATG Missoula Solution Center Marks Official Opening

Montana Governor Bullock Attends Ribbon-Cutting for Cognizant's First Operations in State

TEANECK, N.J., March 13, 2019/PRNewswire / -- Cognizant (Nasdaq: CTSH) today announced the official opening of its Cognizant ATG Missoula Solution Center in Missoula, Mont., which follows Cognizant's 2018 acquisition of Advanced Technology Group (ATG), a provider of customer and revenue management consulting and implementation services focused on the Salesforce platform.

The event at the Cognizant ATG facility, located at 945 Wyoming Street in Missoula'sOld Sawmill District, featured speakers and guests including: MontanaGovernor Steve Bullock; MissoulaMayor John Engen; University of MontanaPresident Seth Bodnar; Cognizant Executive Vice President and President, Global Delivery, Debashis Chatterjee; Cognizant Executive Vice President, North American Digital Hubs, Allen Shaheen; and ATG Senior Vice President, Strategy and Corporate Development, Tom Stergios, who serves as the new center's site leader. State and local officials, members of the academic community, Cognizant clients, partners and other special guests participated in a ribbon-cutting ceremony and tours of the facility.

Cognizant ATG helps businesses of all sizes more effectively plan, implement and optimize cloud-based business processes and technologies, with clients in a wide range of industries, including financial services, healthcare, communications and technology. Following completion of the acquisition in late 2018, ATG became part of Cognizant's Enterprise Application Services practice, which has one of the largest number of Salesforce-trained experts in the world.

The new 15,700 square-foot Cognizant ATG Missoula Solution Center is currently staffed by approximately 90 employees. Cognizant has approximately 175 employees throughout the state. ATG will also continue to operate in its office in downtown Missoulafor the next two years, with plans to consolidate and expand all operations and staff within the Old Sawmill District.

Cognizant today also formally announced a new training program in partnership with the University of Montanaat the MissoulaCollege campus. The 12-week program focuses on preparing students for technology consulting roles by offering specialized business and technical courses, including systems analysis and design, data analytics, project management, information infrastructures, and Salesforce cloud platforms and technologies. Students successfully completing the program will have the opportunity to apply for open positions at the Cognizant ATG Missoula Solution Center.

In addition, Cognizant presented a $25,000grant to the University of Montana'sSpectrUM program, designed to inspire young Montanans to pursue higher education and possible careers in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM). The program serves more than 200,000 children annually, and has been at the center of ATG's philanthropy mission in Missoulasince 2014.

'It's an honor to extend my congratulations and thanks to Cognizant for investing in ATG and for their commitment to keeping a home in Missoula, creating more jobs in the community, and ensuring students have access to education and training to help them succeed in high-demand technology fields,' said Governor Bullock. 'In Montana, we've put an emphasis on growing the economy and making sure we continue to be an attractive place to live and do business - and right here is an example of how that is paying off.'

'We're excited to be opening our new Cognizant ATG Missoula Solution Center and laying a foundation for future growth in Montana,' said Allen Shaheen, Cognizant Executive Vice President, North American Digital Hubs. 'Montana, and Missoulain particular, is an attractive place to do business, based on the local talent pool, quality of life we can offer our employees, readily available educational resources, and a thriving tech community. This new center will serve as a key innovation hub as we continue to expand Cognizant's portfolio of cloud solutions.'

Shaheen continued, 'We are proud to build on the strong presence ATG has had in the Missoulacommunity, including its partnership with the University of Montana, and other academic institutions.'

