COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORPORATION    CTSH

COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORPORATI

(CTSH)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 05/07 04:00:00 pm
58.76 USD   +2.03%
06:19pCOGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY : Security Incident Update
06:09pCOGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY : First Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call
04:47pCOGNIZANT : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
Cognizant Technology : Security Incident Update

05/07/2020 | 06:19pm EDT
Cognizant Security Incident Update

Cognizant has achieved containment of the ransomware attack that was announced in April 2020. We responded quickly to investigate and remediate the attack. We are using this experience as an opportunity to refresh and strengthen our approach to security. We are already applying what we have learned to further harden and strengthen our security environment. Cognizant has communicated the steps we've taken - and our path forward - to our clients and investors. Additional information can be found in our Q1 2020 earnings release and by listening to a replay of our earnings call on May 7, 2020. See our Investor Relations site.

Disclaimer

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation published this content on 07 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 16 201 M
EBIT 2020 2 443 M
Net income 2020 1 865 M
Finance 2020 3 136 M
Yield 2020 1,46%
P/E ratio 2020 17,2x
P/E ratio 2021 14,6x
EV / Sales2020 1,73x
EV / Sales2021 1,57x
Capitalization 31 159 M
Managers
NameTitle
Brian J. Humphries Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael Patsalos-Fox Chairman
Srinivasan Veeraraghavachary Chief Operating Officer
Karen Anne McLoughlin Chief Financial Officer
Greg Hyttenrauch President-Cognizant Digital Systems & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORPORATION-7.14%31 159
ACCENTURE-14.34%114 907
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-8.11%109 362
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES-0.96%93 909
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-15.21%62 128
VMWARE, INC.-16.42%53 033
