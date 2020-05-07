Cognizant Technology : Security Incident Update

Cognizant Security Incident Update

Cognizant has achieved containment of the ransomware attack that was announced in April 2020. We responded quickly to investigate and remediate the attack. We are using this experience as an opportunity to refresh and strengthen our approach to security. We are already applying what we have learned to further harden and strengthen our security environment. Cognizant has communicated the steps we've taken - and our path forward - to our clients and investors. Additional information can be found in our Q1 2020 earnings release and by listening to a replay of our earnings call on May 7, 2020. See our Investor Relations site.