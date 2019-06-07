Log in
Cognizant Technology : Shareholders Approve Political-Spending Report Proposal

06/07/2019 | 01:07pm EDT

By Colin Kellaher

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. (CTSH) on Friday said its shareholders approved a proposal requiring the company to report on its political spending despite the board's unanimous recommendation against it.

In a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Teaneck, N.J., professional-services company said 236.7 million shares were voted in favor of the proposal at its annual shareholder meeting, with roughly 204.6 million votes opposed.

The proposal calls for the company to provide a report, updated semiannually, that discloses any spending that could be used for electoral purposes.

In its proxy statement ahead of the annual meeting, Cognizant said it has practices in place to ensure the appropriate disclosure and oversight of its political activities, and that the expanded disclosure could put the company at a competitive disadvantage by revealing its strategies and priorities.

Cognizant investors defeated another shareholder proposal, which called for an independent chairman.

Write to Colin Kellaher at colin.kellaher@wsj.com

