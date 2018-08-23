Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Cognizant Technology Solutions    CTSH

COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS (CTSH)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Cognizant Technology : to Acquire SaaSfocus to Expand Salesforce Cloud Consulting Capabilities

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/23/2018 | 08:37am CEST

Cognizant to Acquire SaaSfocus to Expand Salesforce Cloud Consulting Capabilities

Specialist Firm will Broaden Cognizant's Digital Transformation Portfolio in India and Australia

TEANECK, N.J., Aug. 23, 2018/PRNewswire / -- Cognizant (Nasdaq: CTSH) today announced it has agreed to acquire SaaSfocus, a privately-held consulting firm specializing in digital transformation, leveraging the Salesforce Platform. The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2018, subject to certain closing conditions. Financial details were not disclosed.

SaaSfocus is one of the largest independent Salesforce Platinum consulting partners in the Asia-Pacific(APAC) region with operations across Australiaand India. The acquisition will expand Cognizant's end-to-end digital transformation services and Salesforce cloud capabilities in these growing markets.

Cognizant is a Salesforce Global Strategic partner and has one of the largest rosters of Salesforce-certified consultants in the world. Over 350 SaaSfocus consultants, with deep domain expertise in the financial services, insurance, manufacturing and automotive industries, will become part of Cognizant's Salesforce practice. Cognizant offers a wide range of Salesforce solutions with a proven track record of planning and delivering complex, multinational projects involving multiple systems, data integration and associated change management processes.

'This acquisition of a respected and successful Salesforce specialist underlines our commitment to helping clients in Australiaand Indiadigitally transform their businesses and reshape the way they interact with their customers,' said Jayajyoti Sengupta, Head of APAC at Cognizant. 'Customer relationship and service management systems are at the core of our clients' digital strategies. We look forward to welcoming the SaaSfocus team to Cognizant and combining our strengths to create new transformative digital solutions for our clients.'

'Cognizant's global delivery footprint, digital expertise and unique culture of innovation and empowerment made it a natural fit for SaaSfocus,' said Amit Choudhary, Partner and ANZ CEOof SaaSfocus. 'Combining Cognizant's global capabilities, deep domain expertise and digital solutions with SaaSfocus's specialized Salesforce consulting competencies will help us accelerate our clients' digital transformation journeys and create global opportunities for our employees.'

Mark Innes, Executive Vice President of APAC, at Salesforce, said, 'As the global leader in CRM, Salesforce has well established and successful relationships with both Cognizant and SaaSfocus and we look forward to continuing our work with mutual clients in India, Australiaand around the world.'

About SaaSfocus
SaaSfocus, founded in 2009, is a leading specialized technology consulting firm that helps blue-chip customers across the financial services, insurance, manufacturing, and automotive industries realize their digital transformation goals by leveraging the Salesforce Platform. SaaSfocus is a Platinum consulting partner for Salesforce and has implemented more than 1,500 Salesforce projects. For more information, please visit saasfocus.com.

About Cognizant
Cognizant (Nasdaq-100: CTSH) is one of the world's leading professional services companies, transforming clients' business, operating and technology models for the digital era. Our unique industry-based, consultative approach helps clients envision, build and run more innovative and efficient businesses. Headquartered in the U.S., Cognizant is ranked 195 on the Fortune 500 and is consistently listed among the most admired companies in the world. Learn how Cognizant helps clients lead with digital at www.cognizant.com or follow us @Cognizant.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes statements which may constitute forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, the accuracy of which are necessarily subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. These statements include, but are not limited to, express or implied forward-looking statements relating to the anticipated closing of the acquisition of SaaSfocus by Cognizant and expectations regarding the impact of such acquisition on the business and prospects of Cognizant and SaaSfocus. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in these forward-looking statements. Existing and prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied include general economic conditions, changes in the regulatory environment, including with respect to immigration and taxes, and the other factors discussed in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Cognizant undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities law.

Salesforce and others are among the trademarks of salesforce.com, inc.

SOURCE Cognizant

For further information: U.S.: Rick Lacroix, +1-201-470-8961, rick.lacroix@cognizant.com or Europe: Grazia Valentino-Boschi, + 33 (0)6 07 85 80 63, grazia@cognizant.com or Asia-Pacific: Deepti Dayal, +91-951-376-6300, deepti.dayal@cognizant.com

Disclaimer

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation published this content on 23 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2018 06:36:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUT
08:37aCOGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY : to Acquire SaaSfocus to Expand Salesforce Cloud Consultin..
PU
08/21COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/16COGNIZANT : Positioned as Enterprise Quality Assurance Leader and Star Performer..
PR
08/14ROBBINS ARROYO LLP : Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH) Securitie..
BU
08/09COGNIZANT : Arizona Expansion to Add 500 New Technology Jobs
PR
08/04COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY : Rising employee attrition rate worries investors
AQ
08/04Cause for concern
AQ
08/03COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY : Q2 net down 3% to $456 million on forex losses
AQ
08/02COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Conditi..
AQ
08/02Cognizant Tech Solutions Down Over 6% After 2Q Earnings Report -- Data Talk
DJ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/21MetLife tests blockchain health insurance product that eliminates claims 
08/14Cognizant Tech -1.2% as J.P. Morgan moves to sidelines 
08/13Broyhill Asset Management Mid-Year Letter 2018 
08/12S&P 500 : It's All In The Numbers And The Numbers Never Lie 
08/06Tracking Yacktman Asset Management Portfolio - Q2 2018 Update 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 16 171 M
EBIT 2018 3 314 M
Net income 2018 2 170 M
Finance 2018 3 148 M
Yield 2018 1,03%
P/E ratio 2018 19,94
P/E ratio 2019 16,42
EV / Sales 2018 2,49x
EV / Sales 2019 2,24x
Capitalization 43 460 M
Chart COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS
Duration : Period :
Cognizant Technology Solutions Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 89,4 $
Spread / Average Target 19%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Francisco D'Souza Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Rajeev Mehta President
John E. Klein Chairman
Srinivasan Veeraraghavachary Chief Operating Officer
Karen McLoughlin Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS5.46%43 460
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-4.86%133 237
ACCENTURE7.53%110 950
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES49.19%110 587
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING22.06%62 663
VMWARE, INC.23.11%61 713
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.