COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS

COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS

(CTSH)
My previous session
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Cognizant Technology : to Pay $25 Million to Settle Bribery Claims

02/15/2019 | 01:03pm EST

By Samuel Rubenfeld and Dave Michaels

Two former executives of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. were charged by U.S. authorities with foreign bribery for allegedly approving illicit payments in India to build a corporate campus there.

The Teaneck, N.J.-based company also agreed to pay $25 million to settle with U.S. authorities.

Gordon Coburn, the company's former president, and Steven Schwartz, its former chief legal officer, were charged in a 12-count indictment returned Thursday by a federal grand jury in New Jersey, prosecutors said. The two men authorized a $2 million bribe to at least one government official in India to secure permits necessary for the construction of an office campus in India to support about 17,000 employees, prosecutors said.

"The allegations...describe a sophisticated international bribery scheme authorized and concealed by C-suite executives of a publicly-traded multinational company," Brian A. Benczkowski, an assistant attorney general, said in a statement.

They were charged with three counts of violating the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, as well as seven counts of falsifying books and records, a count of circumventing accounting controls and a conspiracy count.

The FCPA, which is jointly enforced by the Justice Department and the Securities and Exchange Commission, prohibits the use of bribes to government officials to get or keep business.

The two men were also sued in a civil complaint by the SEC, which seeks permanent injunctions, monetary penalties and officer-and-director bans against them.

Hank Walther, an attorney for Mr. Coburn, said he's disappointed that U.S. authorities chose to pursue the allegations. "Mr. Coburn intends to vigorously fight all charges," he said.

A lawyer for Mr. Schwartz didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.

Prosecutors also on Friday announced that they declined to prosecute the company, citing Cognizant's self-disclosure of the allegations, as well as its cooperation and remediation.

Cognizant settlement includes $19 million in disgorgement and a $6 million civil penalty, to the SEC to resolve the agency's claims.

Cognizant said it was pleased to resolve the case, citing its voluntary self-disclosure, internal investigation and cooperation. "It is important to note that this entire matter did not involve our work with clients or affect our ability to provide the quality services our clients expect from us," said Francisco D'Souza, the company's vice chairman and CEO, in a statement.

Shares in Cognizant traded at $73.27 on Friday, a 0.21% increase over Thursday's closing price, according to FactSet.

Write to Samuel Rubenfeld at samuel.rubenfeld@wsj.com and Dave Michaels at dave.michaels@wsj.com

Financials ($)
Sales 2019 17 348 M
EBIT 2019 3 323 M
Net income 2019 2 554 M
Finance 2019 4 553 M
Yield 2019 1,15%
P/E ratio 2019 16,51
P/E ratio 2020 14,88
EV / Sales 2019 2,18x
EV / Sales 2020 1,95x
Capitalization 42 339 M
Chart COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS
Duration : Period :
Cognizant Technology Solutions Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 33
Average target price 83,5 $
Spread / Average Target 14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Francisco D'Souza Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Rajeev Mehta President
Michael Patsalos-Fox Chairman
Srinivasan Veeraraghavachary Chief Operating Officer
Karen McLoughlin Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS15.91%42 339
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION20.07%124 032
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES8.01%107 594
ACCENTURE11.94%100 621
VMWARE, INC.22.50%68 854
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING14.75%64 539
