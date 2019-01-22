Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Cognizant Technology Solutions    CTSH

COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS (CTSH)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Cognizant : Vice Chairman and CEO Francisco D'Souza Named Chairman of World Economic Forum's IT and Electronics Governors Community

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/22/2019 | 06:01am EST

TEANECK, N.J., Jan. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cognizant (Nasdaq: CTSH) today announced that Vice Chairman and CEO Francisco D'Souza was named Chairman of the IT and Electronics Governors community at the World Economic Forum's annual meeting this week in Davos, Switzerland.

Cognizant Logo (PRNewsfoto/Cognizant)

The World Economic Forum is an independent and impartial international organization for public-private cooperation with an objective to improve the state of the world. The IT and Electronics Governors community is a group of business leaders dedicated to ensuring the long-term sustainability of their industry and society.  A key focus for the community in 2019 will be addressing the industry's challenge of trust and being responsible stewards of data and the many technologies and markets of industry firms, including artificial intelligence. 

"The IT and Electronics Governors community is at the forefront of many developments of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, as new technologies are changing the way we work, communicate, do business, acquire skills and make decisions as a society," said Eric White, Head of Information Technology and Electronics at the World Economic Forum. "We are pleased that Francisco D'Souza is demonstrating the leadership necessary to work with world leaders to grow the social and economic opportunities offered by the digital economy."

"I am honored to be leading this community and again participating in a World Economic Forum annual meeting, which highlights our industry's efforts to demonstrate responsible and responsive corporate leadership," said D'Souza. "I look forward to working with my peers to identify our agenda and advance key industry initiatives in 2019.  The IT and Electronics Governors community is an effective platform to help our industry address some of the challenges that arise as technology becomes ever more central to business and daily life."

The World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos brings together the heads and members of more than 100 governments, top executives of the 1,000 foremost global companies, leaders of international organizations and relevant non-governmental organizations as well as the most prominent cultural, societal and thought leaders.  The event is dedicated to defining priorities and shaping the Forum's global, industry and regional agendas for the coming year.

Full details on the World Economic Forum agendas, initiatives and reports can be found at www.weforum.org.

About Cognizant

Cognizant (Nasdaq-100: CTSH) is one of the world's leading professional services companies, transforming clients' business, operating and technology models for the digital era. Our unique industry-based, consultative approach helps clients envision, build and run more innovative and efficient businesses. Headquartered in the U.S., Cognizant is ranked 195 on the Fortune 500 and is consistently listed among the most admired companies in the world. Learn how Cognizant helps clients lead with digital at www.cognizant.com or follow us @Cognizant.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cognizant-vice-chairman-and-ceo-francisco-dsouza-named-chairman-of-world-economic-forums-it-and-electronics-governors-community-300781704.html

SOURCE Cognizant


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUT
06:01aCOGNIZANT : Vice Chairman and CEO Francisco D'Souza Named Chairman of World Econ..
PR
01/08COGNIZANT : Schedules Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Release and Conference Call
PR
2018Accenture quarterly revenue beats on digital and cloud
RE
2018COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY : U.S. Foundation Awards $4.1 Million to the National Cente..
PU
2018COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY : to Acquire Mustache, a New York-Based Creative Content Ag..
PU
2018COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY : U.S. Foundation Gives $4.5 Million to Help America's Woun..
PU
2018COGNIZANT : to Present at the Nasdaq 39th Investor Conference
PR
2018COGNIZANT : to Present at the Credit Suisse 22nd Annual Technology, Media & Tele..
PR
2018COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY : U.S. Foundation Awards $2 Million Grant to Civic Hall's N..
PU
2018COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS : Ex-dividend day for
FA
More news
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.