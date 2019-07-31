Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Cognizant Technology Solutions    CTSH

COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS

(CTSH)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 07/31 04:00:00 pm
65.14 USD   -0.29%
06:53pCognizant profit beats view; flags future softness in banking
RE
05:51pCOGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY : Reviews Operations -- Update
DJ
04:30pCOGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY : Revises Annual Forecast
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Cognizant profit beats view; flags future softness in banking

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/31/2019 | 06:53pm EDT
The Cognizant logo is seen at the SIBOS banking and financial conference in Toronto

(Reuters) - Cognizant Technology Solutions Co beat quarterly profit estimates on Wednesday, bolstered by demand in its financial services unit, but flagged lower spending at some major banking clients in the second half of the year.

Shares of the company, which initially rose almost 4% after results, pared some gains and were trading at $67.

"We anticipate some cautiousness in overall levels of spend in the banking sector in the second half of the year due to weakness in capital markets across banking, M&A activity with the U.S. regional banks and weak macro factors," Chief Financial Officer Karen McLoughlin said on a conference call.

Revenue from its financial services segment, which accounts for more than a third of its total revenue, rose to $1.47 billion in the latest quarter, brushing past estimates of $1.46 billion. Cognizant has seen some sluggish spending in the financial sector over the past few quarters and its reliance on the industry has been hurting its overall revenue growth.

Revenue from its second largest sector, healthcare services, fell 1.9% to $1.13 billion.

McLoughlin said the decline in healthcare was largely the result of several large clients involved in mergers.

The company competes with Accenture as well as major Indian IT companies Tata Consultancy Services, Wipro and Infosys.

The results were a relief for some investors after Cognizant posted lower first-quarter profit and cut its 2019 revenue outlook.

Wedbush analyst Moshe Katri called Wednesday's results "a relief rally post-last quarter's disaster results".

The company expects current-quarter revenue to be between $4.23 billion to $4.27 billion, above the average analyst estimate of $4.2 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

The consulting and outsourcing services provider reported net income of $509 million, or 90 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, up from $456 million, or 78 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned 94 cents per share, above estimates of 92 cents.

The company reported an operating margin of 14.9%, compared with 16.7% in the year-ago quarter. It expects to slow the pace of hiring to help lower costs for the rest of the year.

Revenue rose 3.4% to $4.14 billion, in-line with analysts' average estimate of $4.14 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Vibhuti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ACCENTURE -1.57% 192.58 Delayed Quote.38.75%
COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS -0.29% 65.14 Delayed Quote.2.91%
INFOSYS LTD 0.12% 793.65 End-of-day quote.20.30%
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES 1.22% 2205.7 End-of-day quote.15.11%
WIPRO 1.14% 265.3 End-of-day quote.5.71%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUT
06:53pCognizant profit beats view; flags future softness in banking
RE
05:51pCOGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY : Reviews Operations -- Update
DJ
04:30pCOGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY : Revises Annual Forecast
DJ
04:18pCOGNIZANT : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:10pCOGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condit..
AQ
07/18COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers ..
AQ
07/18COGNIZANT : Names Sandra Wijnberg to Board of Directors
PR
07/10COGNIZANT : Schedules Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call
PR
07/04COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY : Volkswagen Group Espana Distribucion Selects Cognizant fo..
AQ
07/03COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY : Volkswagen Group España Distribución Selects Cognizant fo..
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 16 703 M
EBIT 2019 2 800 M
Net income 2019 2 126 M
Finance 2019 3 471 M
Yield 2019 1,24%
P/E ratio 2019 17,5x
P/E ratio 2020 15,4x
EV / Sales2019 2,01x
EV / Sales2020 1,87x
Capitalization 37 083 M
Chart COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS
Duration : Period :
Cognizant Technology Solutions Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 68,33  $
Last Close Price 65,14  $
Spread / Highest target 22,8%
Spread / Average Target 4,90%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Francisco D'Souza Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Rajeev Mehta President
Michael Patsalos-Fox Chairman
Srinivasan Veeraraghavachary Chief Operating Officer
Karen McLoughlin Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS2.91%37 191
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION32.74%132 793
ACCENTURE38.75%124 657
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES15.11%118 769
VMWARE, INC.29.24%72 524
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING25.84%71 813
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group