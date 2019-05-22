Log in
Cognizant : to Present at the MoffettNathanson Inaugural Summit

0
05/22/2019 | 12:51pm EDT

TEANECK, N.J., May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cognizant (Nasdaq: CTSH), a leading provider of information technology, consulting, and business process services, today announced a presentation at the following investor conference:

Cognizant Logo (PRNewsfoto/Cognizant)

MoffettNathanson Inaugural Payments, Processors, and IT Services Summit

  • Presenter: Karen McLoughlin – Chief Financial Officer
  • Date: Wednesday, May 29, 2019
  • Time: 11:00AM ET

Live audio webcasts of the presentations will be available at Cognizant's website:  

http://investors.cognizant.com

A replay of the webcasts will remain available on the company's website for 90 days.

About Cognizant

Cognizant (Nasdaq-100: CTSH) is one of the world's leading professional services companies, transforming clients' business, operating and technology models for the digital era. Our unique industry-based, consultative approach helps clients envision, build and run more innovative and efficient businesses. Headquartered in the U.S., Cognizant is ranked 193 on the Fortune 500 and is consistently listed among the most admired companies in the world. Learn how Cognizant helps clients lead with digital at www.cognizant.com or follow us @Cognizant.

 

 

 

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cognizant-to-present-at-the-moffettnathanson-inaugural-summit-300855270.html

SOURCE Cognizant


© PRNewswire 2019
