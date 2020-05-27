Log in
COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORPORATION    CTSH

COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORPORATI

(CTSH)
Cognizant : to Present at the MoffettNathanson's 2nd Annual Payments Processors and IT Services Summit

05/27/2020 | 01:21pm EDT

TEANECK, N.J., May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cognizant (Nasdaq: CTSH), a leading provider of information technology, consulting, and business process services, today announced a presentation at the following investor conference:

MoffettNathanson's 2nd Annual Payments Processors and IT Services Summit

  • Presenter:         Brian Humphries  – Chief Executive Officer
  • Date:                 Tuesday, June 2, 2020
  • Time:                 3:00 PM ET

Live audio webcasts of the presentations will be available at Cognizant's website:  

http://investors.cognizant.com

A replay of the webcasts will remain available on the company's website for 90 days.

About Cognizant

Cognizant (Nasdaq-100: CTSH) is one of the world's leading professional services companies, transforming clients' business, operating and technology models for the digital era. Our unique industry-based, consultative approach helps clients envision, build and run more innovative and efficient businesses. Headquartered in the U.S., Cognizant is ranked 194 on the Fortune 500 and is consistently listed among the most admired companies in the world. Learn how Cognizant helps clients lead with digital at www.cognizant.com or follow us @Cognizant.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cognizant-to-present-at-the-moffettnathansons-2nd-annual-payments-processors-and-it-services-summit-301066298.html

SOURCE Cognizant


© PRNewswire 2020
