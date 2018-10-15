Cogobuy : INGDAN.com Partners with Unisound's Open Source Chip Program to Support AIoT Technology Development

HONG KONG, Oct. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Cogobuy Group ("Cogobuy" or the "Company", stock code: 400.HK; with its subsidiaries (the ''Group'')), a platform providing artificial intelligence and internet of things ("AIoT") business solutions in China, is pleased to announce its subsidiary, INGDAN.com, has partnered with China's leading Internet of Things and Artificial Intelligence service provider, Beijing Unisound Information Technology Co., Ltd. (Unisound), to promote open source smart speaker and smart home technology development using Unisound's first AIoT chip, "Swift" (UniOne Open Source Chip Program) on the INGDAN.com. As a result, over 25,000 projects on the INGDAN.com will benefit from shortened project development cycles, accelerating the commercialization of more AIoT projects.

Unisound released its "Swift" AI chip for IoT technology in May, to support the development of new smart speaker and smart home products. Now, though the Unisound and INGDAN.com partnership, AIoT technology development using the "Swift" chip will be open sourced on INGDAN.com's platform, utilizing Unisound's Full-Stack technology, products, and service capabilities to provide INGDAN.com customers with a full range of services including voice technology development, structural design, and mass production.

Open source solutions often more effectively address industry pain points, reduce research and solution costs, shorten project development cycles, and improve core performance indicators. Enabling open source development with Unisound's UniOne Open Source Chip Program will allow INGDAN.com to better customize AI voice modules, realize rapid mass production, and accelerate AI applications, creating new project opportunities and attracting greater numbers of customers.

Voice technology is critical in intelligent hardware's ability to facilitate human-computer interaction. According to data from the Forward Intelligence, China's voice technology industry is expected to reach RMB 14.6 billion in 2018, with a CAGR of 36.2% from 2018 to 2022. The market is expected to reach RMB 50.2 billion in 2022.

Mr. Jeffrey Kang, CEO of Cogobuy Group, said, "Commercial AI technology has moved from modularization to chips, and INGDAN.com has made significant progress in developing new AI voice and computer vision chips. We are pleased to again partner with Unisound's UniOne Open Source Chip Program in our latest open source effort, which will help existing and future AIoT projects on the INGDAN.com platform accelerate industrial transformation, drive more innovation in smart hardware, and increase openness and the sharing of expertise."

Dr. Huang Wei, CEO of Unisound, said, "With the growing number of applications for voice technology, demand for smart hardware AI chips has become fragmented, and general solutions have thus far been unable to meet the needs of the market. However, our new open source program for technology based on the "Swift" AIoT chip and full stack voice technology will greatly reduce the time of new projects' technical implementations and time to market, helping IoT vendors rapidly and efficiently upgrade their products."

About Cogobuy Group

Cogobuy Group is headquartered in Shenzhen, with offices and branches across major cities in China, including Hong Kong, Shanghai, Beijing, Wuhan, Chengdu, Nanjing, Hangzhou, and Xi'an, as well as overseas branches in the United States, Singapore, Israel, and Japan. The Group is comprised of Cogobuy.com, an IC Components Direct Sales Platform, and INGDAN.com, the leading AIoT Business Service Platform. Cogobuy's AIoT ecosystem connects cloud computing and AI core technologies with the Group's expertise in edge computing, machine learning, and deep customization. With the ecosystem, the Group aims to provide AIoT solutions to vertical industries such as smart cars, smart homes, robotics, and customized AIoT chips. For further information, please refer to the Company's website at http://www.cogobuy.com/

About INGDAN.com AIoT ecosystem

The INGDAN.com AIoT Ecosystem is an industrial empowerment plan launched by tech companies like Baidu and Unisound. Since the Global Mobile Internet Conference (GMIC) launched the "China Smart Home Innovation Industry Ecosystem" with Unisound in 2017, leading AI tech companies, such as INGDAN.com and Unisound, have joined forces to grow the IngDan Lab's capabilities. The industrialization of AI chips has prompted their rapid mass production and smart upgrades of over 25,000 IoT projects on the INGDAN.com, as well as the transformation of China's IoT industry.

About Unisound's UniOne Open Source Chip Program

The UniOne Open Source Chip Program aims to promote open source smart speaker and smart home product development using Unisound's first AIoT chip, "Swift". With Unisound's Full-Stack technology, products, and services capabilities, the UniOne Open Source Chip Program effectively addresses industry pain points by reducing research and solution costs, and shortening project development cycles, promoting the commercialization of IoT projects and the smart upgrade of speakers and home appliances in China.

SOURCE Cogobuy Group