Cogobuy : Selection as a Constituent of  Hang Seng Shenzhen Hong Kong Index  and  Hang Seng Shenzhen Hong Kong Information Technology Index

COGOBUY GROUP
科 通 芯 城 集 團
(a company incorporated under the laws of the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 400)
VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT
SELECTION AS A CONSTITUENT OF
HANG SENG SHENZHEN HONG KONG INDEX
AND
HANG SENG SHENZHEN HONG KONG INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY INDEX
This is a voluntary announcement made by Cogobuy Group (the ''Company'').
The board of directors of the Company (the ''Board'') is pleased to announce that the Company has been selected as a constituent stock of the following indexes with effect from June 17, 2019:
-
Hang Seng Shenzhen Hong Kong Index; and
-
Hang Seng Shenzhen Hong Kong Information Technology Index.
The Board regards the Company's inclusion in the above indexes as the market's recognition in the growth potential of the Company, and the Board believes that such inclusion will help further enhance the Company's influence in the investment community, as well as expand and diversify its shareholder base.
By Order of the Board
COGOBUY GROUP
Kang Jingwei, Jeffrey
Chairman and Executive Director
Hong Kong, 31 May 2019
As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. KANG Jingwei, Jeffrey, Mr. WU Lun Cheung Allen and Ms. NI Hong, Hope; and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. YE Xin, Dr. MA Qiyuan and Mr. HAO Chunyi, Charlie.