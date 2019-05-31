Cogobuy : Selection as a Constituent of  Hang Seng Shenzhen Hong Kong Index  and  Hang Seng Shenzhen Hong Kong Information Technology Index

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement

COGOBUY GROUP

科 通 芯 城 集 團

(a company incorporated under the laws of the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 400)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

SELECTION AS A CONSTITUENT OF

HANG SENG SHENZHEN HONG KONG INDEX

AND

HANG SENG SHENZHEN HONG KONG INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY INDEX

This is a voluntary announcement made by Cogobuy Group (the ''Company'').

The board of directors of the Company (the ''Board'') is pleased to announce that the Company has been selected as a constituent stock of the following indexes with effect from June 17, 2019:

Hang Seng Shenzhen Hong Kong Index; and Hang Seng Shenzhen Hong Kong Information Technology Index.

The Board regards the Company's inclusion in the above indexes as the market's recognition in the growth potential of the Company, and the Board believes that such inclusion will help further enhance the Company's influence in the investment community, as well as expand and diversify its shareholder base.

By Order of the Board

COGOBUY GROUP

Kang Jingwei, Jeffrey

Chairman and Executive Director

Hong Kong, 31 May 2019