MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Cogobuy Group    0400

COGOBUY GROUP

(0400)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Cogobuy : to Provide Chinese IoT Companies Access to Imec ASIC Services

0
09/03/2019 | 11:34pm EDT

HONG KONG, Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cogobuy Group ("Cogobuy" or the "Company", stock code: 400.HK; with its subsidiaries (the ''Group'')) is pleased to announce its subsidiary, INGDAN.com, an AIoT Business Service Platform provider, has signed an agreement with imec, a world-leading R&D and innovation hub in nanoelectronics and digital technologies to provide Chinese IoT companies access to imec's ASIC design and manufacturing services.

Under the agreement, INGDAN.com will act as a non-exclusive distributor in China for imec's Innovation Services and Solutions division. Imec's Innovation Services and Solutions division helps innovators, entrepreneurs and universities realize their ideas in silicon by providing low-cost prototyping and volume production. Their world class experts offer tailored support across the entire IC value chain providing access to leading companies in the semiconductor ecosystem. The services they provide include technical advice, ASIC design, access to IP, access to IC manufacturing (in flexible volumes) at affordable cost, assembly, test and certification services. AI hardware and IoT companies in China will now be able to access imec Innovation Services and Solutions through INGDAN.com.

Mr. Jeffrey Kang, CEO of Cogobuy Group, said, "We are excited about the cooperation between INGDAN.com and imec. Through our INGDAN.com, chip companies will now be able to access IP, a well-established chip design and manufacturing supply chain, and customized chip solutions for diverse markets. We are confident that introducing imec's offerings will further strengthen INGDAN.com's position as a leading AIoT business service platform, expand INGDAN.com's international resources, and drive profitable growth for the Company."

About Cogobuy Group

Cogobuy Group is headquartered in Shenzhen, with offices and branches across major cities in China, including Hong Kong, Shanghai, Beijing, Wuhan, Chengdu, Nanjing, Hangzhou, and Xi'an, as well as overseas branches in Singapore, Israel, and Japan. The Group is comprised of Cogobuy.com, an IC Components Direct Sales Platform, and INGDAN.com, the leading AIoT Business Service Platform. Cogobuy's AIoT ecosystem connects cloud computing and AI core technologies with the Group's expertise in edge computing, machine learning, and deep customization. With the ecosystem, the Group aims to provide AIoT solutions to vertical industries such as smart cars, smart homes, robotics, and customized AIoT chips. For further information, please refer to the Company's website at http://www.cogobuy.com/

About IMEC

Imec is a world-leading R&D and innovation hub in nanoelectronics and digital technologies. By leveraging their world-class infrastructure and local and global ecosystem of partners across a multitude of industries, they create groundbreaking innovation in application domains such as healthcare, smart cities and mobility, logistics and manufacturing, energy and education. As a trusted partner for companies, start-ups and universities they bring together more than 4,000 brilliant minds from over 97 nationalities. Imec is headquartered in Leuven, Belgium and has distributed R&D groups at a number of Flemish universities, in the Netherlands, Taiwan and the USA, and offices in China, India and Japan. For details, please refer to the company website at: https://www.imec-int.com/en/home

For investor and media enquiries

Please contact Ms. Wanyee Ho / Ms. Amy Guo at ir@cogobuy.com.

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cogobuy-to-provide-chinese-iot-companies-access-to-imec-asic-services-300911218.html

SOURCE Cogobuy Group


© PRNewswire 2019
