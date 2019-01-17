Cogobuy : wins "Most Valuable Small & Mid-Cap Company" At the 2018 Golden Hong Kong Stocks Awards

Log in
01/17/2019 | 10:53pm EST

HONG KONG, Jan. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cogobuy Group ("Cogobuy" or the "Company", stock code: 400.HK; with its subsidiaries (the ''Group'')), a platform providing artificial intelligence and internet of things ("AIoT") business solutions in China, is pleased to announce its subsidiary, INGDAN.com, was awarded "Most Valuable Small & Mid-Cap Company" at the 2018 Golden Hong Kong Stocks Awards.

The 2018 Golden Hong Kong Stocks Awards Ceremony, recently concluded in Shenzhen, was co-organized by ZhiTongCaiJing and Hithink RoyalFlush Information with the support of nearly 180 Hong Kong listed companies. INGDAN.com's award, "Most Valuable Small & Mid-Cap Company", commends small and mid-cap companies with sustainable business models, promising outlooks, and high growth potential. A panel of professional economists chose the winners, identifying Cogobuy for its revenue growth, strong corporate governance, business model, and capital markets performance in the past year.

Mr. Jeffrey Kang, CEO of Cogobuy Group, said, "We greatly appreciate the award ceremony's judges, as well as the capital markets, for affirming Cogobuy's investment value with INGDAN.com's "Most Valuable Small & Mid-Cap Company" designation. We are encouraged to be able to share this honor with many other outstanding Hong Kong listed companies. With increasing affirmation of INGDAN.com's model, we will continue to realize our growth potential and investment value for investors in the Hong Kong stock market."

About Cogobuy Group

Cogobuy Group is headquartered in Shenzhen, with offices and branches across major cities in China, including Hong Kong, Shanghai, Beijing, Wuhan, Chengdu, Nanjing, Hangzhou, and Xi'an, as well as overseas branches in the United States, Singapore, Israel, and Japan. The Group is comprised of Cogobuy.com, an IC Components Direct Sales Platform and INGDAN.com, the leading AIoT Business Service Platform. Cogobuy's AIoT ecosystem connects cloud computing and AI core technologies with the Group's expertise in edge computing, machine learning, and deep customization. With the ecosystem, the Group aims to provide AIoT solutions to vertical industries such as smart cars, smart homes, robotics, and customized AIoT chips. For further information, please refer to the Company's website at http://www.cogobuy.com/

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cogobuy-wins-most-valuable-small--mid-cap-company-at-the-2018-golden-hong-kong-stocks-awards-300780711.html

SOURCE Cogobuy Group


© PRNewswire 2019
