Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  CohBar, Inc.    CWBR

COHBAR, INC.

(CWBR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CohBar : Q2 2020 Shareholder Presentation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/13/2020 | 04:28pm EDT

Breakthrough Mitochondrial Science

A Source for Novel Therapeutics Q2 2020 Investor Presentation

August 2020

NASDAQ: CWBR

Forward Looking Statements

This presentation contains forward-looking statements which are not historical facts within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and other future conditions. In some cases you can identify these statements by forward-looking words such as "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "could," "should," "would," "project," "plan," "expect," "goal," "seek," "future," "likely" or the negative or plural of these words or similar expressions. Examples of such forward-looking statements include but are not limited to statements regarding our cash forecasts; anticipated outcomes of research and clinical trials for our mitochondria based therapeutic (MBT) candidates; expectations regarding the timing and progression of our CB4211 clinical trial, the expected timing of delivery of data, and the anticipated timing and progression of our other programs; expectations regarding the growth of MBTs as a significant future class of drug products; and statements regarding anticipated therapeutic properties and potential of our mitochondrial peptide analogs and MBTs, including but not limited to the treatment of COVID-19 ARDS. You are cautioned that such statements are not guarantees of future performance and that actual results or developments may differ materially from those set forth in these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements include: our ability to successfully advance drug discovery and development programs, including the delay or termination of ongoing clinical trials; our possible inability to mitigate the prevalence and/or persistence of the injection site reactions, receipt of unfavorable feedback from regulators regarding the safety or tolerability of CB4211 or the possibility of other developments affecting the viability of CB4211 as a clinical candidate or its commercial potential; results that are different from earlier data results including less favorable than and that may not support further clinical development; our ability to raise additional capital when necessary to continue our operations; our ability to recruit and retain key management and scientific personnel; risks related to the impact on our business of the COVID-19 pandemic or similar public health crises; and our ability to establish and maintain partnerships with corporate and industry partners. Additional assumptions, risks and uncertainties are described in detail in our registration statements, reports and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and applicable Canadian securities regulators, which are available on our website, and at www.sec.gov or www.sedar.com.

You are cautioned that such statements are not guarantees of future performance and that our actual results may differ materially from those set forth in the forward- looking statements. The forward-looking statements and other information contained in this presentation is made as of the date hereof and CohBar does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws. Nothing herein shall constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities.

2

Presentation Information

Investor Update and Slide Presentation

Date: August 13, 2020

Time: 5:00 p.m. (ET) 2:00 p.m. (PT)

Conference Audio

Dial-in U.S. and Canada: (877) 451-6152

Dial-in International: (201) 389-0879

Conference ID No.: 13707178

Slide Presentation

Go to www.webex.com, click on the 'Join' button and enter meeting number 145 324 6260 and Password CWBR, or go to www.cohbar.com and click on Q2 2020 Shareholder Presentation at top of homepage

An audio replay of the call will be available beginning at 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time on August 13, 2020 through 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on September 3, 2020 . To access the recording please dial (844) 512-2921 in the U.S. and Canada, or (412) 317-6671 internationally, and reference Conference ID# 13707178. The audio recording along with the slide presentation will also be available at www.cohbar.comduring the same period.

3

Today's agenda

  • Financials
  • Overview
  • CohBar's Programs
    • New ARDS data
    • New antifibrotic data
  • Opportunity & Timing
  • Q&A

4

Financials

5 NASDAQ: CWBR

Summary Financials

Income Statement ($000s)

2Q 2020

2Q 2019

Research & Development

$1,545

$1,418

General & Administrative

1,391

1,539

Net Loss

(4,103)

(3,058)

Net Loss Per Share - Basic & Diluted

(0.09)

(0.07)

Balance Sheet ($000s)

06/30/20

12/31/19

Cash & Investments

$12,346

$12,564

Stockholders Equity

7,736

8,137

Cash Burn

2.5M

2.2M

6

Overview

7 NASDAQ: CWBR

CohBar opportunity

  • Leader in developing a new class of therapeutics: Mitochondria based therapeutics
  • Targeting a wide range of chronic and age-related diseases associated with mitochondrial dysfunction
  • Mitochondria based therapeutics: Benefit from >1B years of evolution and may generate entirely new approaches to diseases
  • Pipeline expanded: 2 to 5 programs. COVID-19 program.
  • Projected near-term milestones: Preclinical results, new clinical candidate nomination, Phase 1b clinical study results
  • Comprehensive IP strategy with first mover advantage: Over 100 peptides and >1,000 analogs discovered and counting. 12 issued patents, 65+ CohBar patent filings.

8

CohBar is the leader in developing a new class of therapeutics:

Mitochondria based therapeutics

  • CohBar's technology platform based on the revolutionary discovery by CohBar's founders: Peptides encoded in the mitochondrial genome are messengers regulating multiple organs and systems in the body
  • Over 100 peptides and over 1,000 analogs discovered and counting
  • Mitochondria's historical role: The "powerhouse" of virtually every cell in the body. Thousands per cell transform food and other components into energy.
  • Finding peptide sequences in the mitochondrial genome was unexpected

CohBar peptides

Mitochondrial Genome

Mitochondrial Derived Peptides

9

CohBar is targeting a wide range of chronic and age-related diseases associated with mitochondrial dysfunction

Overcoming the effects of mitochondrial

dysfunction = a large, untapped, and exciting

opportunity

Mitochondrial dysfunction underlies a wide

range of chronic and age-related diseases with

high unmet medical needs

Mitochondrial dysfunction's impact: Associated

with 5 of the 8 leading causes of death from

disease. Overlapping comorbidities.

Multiple diseases like diabetes, CVD, and

Cancer

Neuro-

degenerative

Diseases

Inflammatory

Pre-diabetes

Disorders

Obesity

Metabolic

Type 2

Syndrome

Immune

Diabetes

Disorders

NASH Morbid

Obesity

obesity may be improved in parallel due to

underlying mitochondria dysfunction

FibroticNAFLD Diseases

Cardiovascular

Disease

  • Causes of mitochondrial dysfunction are ubiquitous: Aging, lifestyle behaviors, toxins, pharmaceuticals, genetic defects, etc.

10

Mitochondria based therapeutics benefit from >1B years of evolution and may generate entirely new approaches to diseases

CohBar enhanced analogs

Peptide sequences

discovered in the

mitochondrial

genome

Potential new approaches to diseases shown in preclinical models

CB4211: Regulates flow of free fatty acids from adipocytes

Apelin agonists: Protects by reducing vascular leakage, fluid accumulation, cytokine storm

Antifibrotic peptides: Reduces fibrogenic

process, inflammation

CXCR4 inhibitors: Inhibition enhances the efficacy of chemotherapy & immunotherapy

Immunotherapy peptides: Potential enhancer of immune response to cancer

11

Pipeline expanded: 2 to 5 programs. COVID-19 program.

MBT Programs

Potential Indications

Preclinical

IND Enabling

Phase 1a Phase 1b

Activities

Clinical

CB4211

NASH

Obesity

Preclinical

Apelin Agonists

COVID-19 ARDS, ARDS, T2D

Antifibrotic Peptides

IPF, Fibrotic Diseases

CXCR4 Inhibitors

Cancer, Orphan

Immunotherapy Peptides

Cancer Immunotherapy

12

Comprehensive IP strategy with first mover advantage

FIRST TO

FIRST TO

OVER 100 PEPTIDES

12 ISSUED

>65 COHBAR

DISCOVER

DEVELOP

AND >1,000

PATENTS

PATENT FILINGS

MITOCHONDRIAL

PLATFORM

ANALOGS

DERIVED

TECHNOLOGY

DISCOVERED AND

PEPTIDES

BASED ON

COUNTING

MITOCHONDRIA

13

Goals and recent accomplishments

  • Clinical: Continue to advance CB4211 in Phase 1b for NASH and obesity
  • Preclinical programs: Identify next clinical candidate
    • Initiated new COVID-19 ARDS program with apelin agonist analogs
    • Advanced antifibrotic peptides in IPF models
    • Initiated new CXCR4 inhibitor program
  • Financing: Continue to evaluate options for fundraising
    • CohBar added to the Russell 2000. Raised $4.5M.
  • Investor community support: Establish biotech institutional investor base, analyst support, and investment banking conferences
    • Brookline analyst initiates coverage. Presentation at Sachs COVID-19 Conference.
  • Partnering: Expand partnering activities around CohBar's portfolio
    • Attended BIO 2020 and engaged in discussions
  • Intellectual Property: Continue to expand our IP portfolio

14

Projected near-term milestones

3Q 2020

  • Apelin agonists for COVID-19 ARDS: Release additional preclinical efficacy results

4Q 2020

  • Antifibrotic peptides for IPF: Release additional data in model of IPF alone and in combination with standard of care, nintedanib. Select final analog for IPF.
  • CXCR4 inhibitors for cancer: Release additional data in animal studies of stem cell mobilization and hematologic cancers
  • Clinical candidate selection: Nominate one IND candidate by end of year

1Q 2021

  • CB4211 clinical program for NASH and obesity: Phase 1b results projected in 1Q 2021 subject to the potential effects of COVID-19on enrollment rate

15

CohBar's Programs

16 NASDAQ: CWBR

CB4211: Lead candidate in Phase 1a/1b trial for NASH and obesity

  • Phase 1a stage completed: No significant safety/tolerability issues observed since restarting
    • Study design: SAD/MAD safety, tolerability and PK in healthy subjects
    • First mitochondria based therapeutic in humans
  • Phase 1b stage resumed in July
    • Clinical sites: Four sites open for screening and enrollment
    • Status: All sites open for screening and rolling enrollment
    • Top line data: Current projected availability in 1Q 2021 subject to an enrollment rate similar to pre-COVID-19. Monitoring the rate currently.
    • Study design: 20 subjects, 10 active/10 placebo, 4-week exposure. Measuring changes in liver fat, body weight, and biomarkers. Obese NAFLD subjects must have a minimum of 10% liver fat at enrollment. Changes in liver fat will be assessed by MRI-PDFF.
  • Novel mechanism of action: Enhances insulin effects on fat cells (adipocytes) leading to reduction of liver fat
  • Synergistic effects with GLP-1 and PPARy agonists
  • Key opinion leader: Dr. Rohit Loomba, UCSD

17

New ARDS results demonstrate efficacy of CB5064 analogs in preliminary studies

  • CB5064 analogs rationale: Agonists of the apelin receptor, a key protective pathway. Based on apelin agonist results, has potential to reduce COVID-19ARDS mortality by simultaneously blocking many of the processes that lead to global damage and death.
  • CB5064 analogs selectively activate the apelin receptor: A key signaling pathway known to be protective in animal models of ARDS, thrombosis, stroke, and sepsis
  • New preliminary evidence of preclinical efficacy in preclinical models of ARDS: Reduced fluid accumulation, cytokine secretion, and neutrophil infiltration
  • Next steps: Currently confirming preliminary data in additional testing in ARDS model, candidate selection, scale up, and IND safety studies
  • KOL: Dr. Toby Maher, Imperial College London, USC

Cardiac

CB5064

Stroke

Failure

Analog

Apelin

Receptor

Vascular

Thrombosis

Leakage

COVID-19

Inflammation

-

Cytokine

Fluid

Storm

Accumulation

Sepsis

Low

Respiratory

Blood

Oxygen

Multi-organ

Failure

Failure

18

CB5064 analogs: Demonstrates preliminary effectiveness in decreased lung weight in vivo in a mouse model of ARDS

Mouse model of ARDS

CB5064 Analog Reduced Fluid Accumulation

Male C57BL/6 mice (n = 8/arm)

in Lungs Based on Decreased Lung Weight

  • Acute lung injury induced by intratracheal LPS (bacterial lipopolysaccharide); control animals received PBS alone
  • Vehicle, apelin-13, or CB5064K (5 or 15 mg/kg) dosed IP at 1 h before and 6 h after LPS
  • Tissues harvested at 4 or 24 h
  • Lungs weighed prior to tissue fixation
  • Cytokines measured in BALF at 4 hr
  • Acute lung injury assessed by histopathology at 24 hr

*

* *

1

. 5

* *

*

t

W

*

n g

* *

L u

z e d

1

. 0

a l i

N o r m

0

. 5

4

h r

2 4

h r

C o n t r o l / N o L P S

V e h i c l e + L P S

A p e l i n - 1 3 + L P S

C B 5 0 6 4 K 5 m g / k g + L P S C B 5 0 6 4 K 1 5 m g / k g + L P S

Source: Aragen Study: CohBar Preliminary Data on File. Data are Mean +/- SEM. *P<0.05, **P<0.01.

19

CB5064 analogs: Reduce pro-inflammatory cytokines in mouse ARDS model

Global effect: Key pro-inflammatory cytokines in BALF at 4 h after LPS

T N F α ( p g / m L )

K C / G R O ( p g / m L )

Control/No LPS

Vehicle + LPS

Apelin-13 + LPS

CB5064K 5 mg/kg + LPS

CB5064K 15 mg/kg + LPS

TNFα

1 5 0

IL-1β

0 . 0 8

IFNγ

1 . 2

IL-23

3 0 0 0 0

1 . 0

)

)

0 . 0 6

)

2 0 0 0 0

L

1 0 0

L

L

0 . 8

/ m

m

/ m

1-β ( p g

/

32- ( p g

**

1 0 0 0 0

5 0

Nγ ( p g

0 . 0 4

0 . 4

0 . 6

I L

I F

0 . 0 2

I L

0 . 2

0

0 . 0 0

0 . 0

KC/GRO (IL-8 homolog)

IL-6

1 . 5

IL-17A

2 . 5

IL-17C

4 0 0 0

6 0 0 0

)

)

2 . 0

3 0 0 0

)L

4 0 0 0

mL 1 . 0

m/L

m

g /

g

1 . 5

2 0 0 0

g /

*

( p

( p

( p

A

C

1 . 0

1 0 0 0

IL - 6

LI - 1 7

*

LI - 1 7

0 . 5

2 0 0 0

0 . 5

*

0

0

0 . 0

0 . 0

Source: CohBar Preliminary Data on File

20

New antifibrotic results demonstrate improved efficacy of CB5138 analogs in therapeutic IPF models

  • New ATS presentation results show improved effects in IPF model
  • Prophylactic IPF results: MBT2 (the first CB5138 analog) treatment administered immediately with bleomycin and continued for 21 days protected mouse lung from fibrosis and inflammation.
  • Therapeutic IPF results: 7 days after bleomycin, MBT2 treatment for 14 days reduced lung fibrosis, inflammation, and collagen levels in lung with effects similar to the approved drug nintedanib
  • Additional data: MBT2 inhibits the process of conversion of healthy lung epithelial cells to pathological pro-fibrotic cells in vitro
  • Next steps: Evaluation of this new peptide family is ongoing in additional studies, with the goal of identifying a clinical drug candidate
  • KOL: Dr. Naftali Kaminski, Yale University

21

CB5138 analogs: New data at American Thoracic Society Meeting on additional analogs show improved effects in mouse therapeutic model of IPF

(A) Reduced Fibrosis

4

r e

3

*

*

o

*

*

*

c

S

* * *

t

f

2

A s h c r o

1

0

n

le

ib

1

5

2

5

1

5

3

5

1

5

i

ic

n

2

2

3

y

c

a

T

-

-

h

ed

13

8

-

13

8

-

o

m

V

e

B

38

38

le

in

t

M

5

5

1

5

5

1

B

B

B

N

B

B

C

C

C

C

N

o

B l e o m y c i n

(B) Reduced Lung Weight

t

1 . 5

W

* *

*

* *

g

* *

* *

* * *

n

L u

1 . 0

a l i z e d

m

0 . 5

N o r

0 . 0

n

le

ib

1

5

2

5

1

5

3

5

1

5

i

ic

n

2

2

3

y

c

a

T

-

-

h

ed

13

8

-

13

8

-

o

m

V

e

B

38

38

le

in

t

M

5

5

1

5

5

1

B

B

b

N

C

B

C

B

o

C

C

N

B l e o m y c i n

(C) Reduced Inflammation

3 0 0

y t e s

2 0 0 0

p h o c

*

l y m

1 0 0 0

#

0

n

le

ib

1

5

2

5

1

5

3

5

1

5

i

ic

n

2

2

3

y

c

a

T

-

-

h

ed

13

8

-

13

8

-

o

m

V

e

B

38

38

le

in

t

M

5

5

1

5

5

1

B

B

b

N

C

B

C

B

C

C

N

o

B l e o m y c i n

(D) Reduced Collagen Deposition

(E) Reduced Collagen Secretion

4

L )

3

m

m g /

*

*

(

2

*

n

o l l a g e

1

C

0

n

le

ib

1

5

2

5

1

5

3

5

1

5

i

ic

n

2

2

3

y

c

a

T

-

-

h

ed

13

8

-

13

8

-

o

m

V

e

B

38

38

le

in

t

M

5

5

1

5

5

1

B

B

B

N

B

B

C

C

C

C

N

o

B l e o m y c i n

0 . 1 5

n + / - S E M

0 . 1 0

*

a g e

* *

* *

C o l l

0 . 0 5

l

g / m

m

0 . 0 0

n

le

ib

1

5

2

5

1

5

3

5

1

5

i

ic

n

2

2

3

y

c

a

T

-

-

h

ed

13

8

-

13

8

-

o

m

V

e

B

38

38

le

in

t

M

5

5

1

5

5

1

B

B

b

N

C

C

B

C

C

B

N

o

B l e o m y c i n

Source: Cundy et al. Poster A2261; American Thoracic Society Meeting, August 5-10, 2020.

22

Opportunity & Timing

NASDAQ: CWBR

CB4211 NASH and obesity opportunity

  • Large unmet medical need
  • NASH landscape
  • Clinical and regulatory development
  • Competitive landscape
  • Partnering
  • Potential for value inflection

24

Preclinical program opportunities

  • Apelin agonists for COVID-19 ARDS, ARDS, and other diseases
    • High unmet medical need in ARDS
    • New - CohBar's peptides show positive effects in ARDS model
  • Antifibrotic peptides for IPF and other fibrotic diseases
    • Fibrotic diseases involved in 40% of disease related deaths. High unmet medical need in IPF.
    • New - American Thoracic Society (ATS) presentation results show improved effects in IPF model
  • CXCR4 inhibitors for cancer and orphan indications
    • CXCR4 receptor overexpressed in more than 75% of cancers. CXCR4 indications include multiple cancer types, stem cell mobilization and genetic defects.
    • CohBar's CXCR4 inhibitors reduced mean tumor volume in melanoma model
  • Immunotherapy peptides: Potential for efficacy in multiple cancer indications

25

Near-term projected milestones

3Q 2020

  • Apelin agonists for COVID-19 ARDS: Release additional preclinical efficacy results

4Q 2020

  • Antifibrotic peptides for IPF: Release additional data in model of IPF alone and in combination with standard of care, nintedanib. Select final analog for IPF.
  • CXCR4 inhibitors for cancer: Release additional data in animal studies of stem cell mobilization and hematologic cancers
  • Clinical candidate selection: Nominate one IND candidate by end of year

1Q 2021

  • CB4211 clinical program for NASH and obesity: Phase 1b results projected in 1Q 2021 subject to the potential effects of COVID-19on enrollment rate

26

CohBar opportunity

  • Leader in developing a new class of therapeutics: Mitochondria based therapeutics
  • Targeting a wide range of chronic and age-related diseases associated with mitochondrial dysfunction
  • Mitochondria based therapeutics: Benefit from >1B years of evolution and may generate entirely new approaches to diseases
  • Pipeline expanded: 2 to 5 programs. COVID-19 program.
  • Projected near-term milestones: Preclinical results, new clinical candidate nomination, Phase 1b clinical study results
  • Comprehensive IP strategy with first mover advantage: Over 100 peptides and >1,000 analogs discovered and counting. 12 issued patents, 65+ CohBar patent filings.

27

Q&A

WWW.COHBAR.COM

August 2020

NASDAQ: CWBR

Disclaimer

CohBar Inc. published this content on 13 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2020 20:27:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about COHBAR, INC.
04:28pCOHBAR : Q2 2020 Shareholder Presentation
PU
04:09pCOHBAR, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statemen..
AQ
04:04pCohBar Reports Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provides Business Up..
GL
08/05CohBar Presents New Antifibrotic Data at the American Thoracic Society's Virt..
GL
07/30CohBar to Announce 2020 Second Quarter Financial Results and Provide Business..
GL
07/27COHBAR : July 2020 Corporate Presentation
PU
07/16COHBAR : July 2020 Corporate Presentation
PU
07/09COHBAR, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Other Events, Financia..
AQ
07/07CohBar Resumes CB4211 Phase 1b Clinical Trial
GL
07/06CohBar to Present at Sachs Novel Coronavirus Investment Forum
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 - - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 66,9 M 66,9 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 -
Capi. / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees 13
Free-Float 64,4%
Chart COHBAR, INC.
Duration : Period :
CohBar, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COHBAR, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 10,00 $
Last Close Price 1,55 $
Spread / Highest target 545%
Spread / Average Target 545%
Spread / Lowest Target 545%
Managers
NameTitle
Steven B. Engle Chief Executive Officer & Director
Albion J. Fitzgerald Chairman
Jeffrey F. Biunno Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Treasurer
Kenneth C. Cundy Chief Scientific Officer
Pinchas Cohen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COHBAR, INC.-3.13%71
LONZA GROUP58.04%45 498
CELLTRION, INC.70.44%34 113
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.5.41%31 152
SEATTLE GENETICS, INC.38.97%27 629
MODERNA, INC.255.42%27 433
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group