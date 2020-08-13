CohBar : Q2 2020 Shareholder Presentation 0 08/13/2020 | 04:28pm EDT Send by mail :

Presentation Information Investor Update and Slide Presentation Date: August 13, 2020 Time: 5:00 p.m. (ET) 2:00 p.m. (PT) Conference Audio Dial-in U.S. and Canada: (877) 451-6152 Dial-in International: (201) 389-0879 Conference ID No.: 13707178 Slide Presentation Go to www.webex.com, click on the 'Join' button and enter meeting number 145 324 6260 and Password CWBR, or go to www.cohbar.com and click on Q2 2020 Shareholder Presentation at top of homepage An audio replay of the call will be available beginning at 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time on August 13, 2020 through 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on September 3, 2020 . To access the recording please dial (844) 512-2921 in the U.S. and Canada, or (412) 317-6671 internationally, and reference Conference ID# 13707178. The audio recording along with the slide presentation will also be available at www.cohbar.comduring the same period. 3 Today's agenda Financials

Overview

CohBar's Programs

New ARDS data New antifibrotic data

Opportunity & Timing

Q&A 4 Financials 5 NASDAQ: CWBR Summary Financials Income Statement ($000s) 2Q 2020 2Q 2019 Research & Development $1,545 $1,418 General & Administrative 1,391 1,539 Net Loss (4,103) (3,058) Net Loss Per Share - Basic & Diluted (0.09) (0.07) Balance Sheet ($000s) 06/30/20 12/31/19 Cash & Investments $12,346 $12,564 Stockholders Equity 7,736 8,137 Cash Burn 2.5M 2.2M 6 Overview 7 NASDAQ: CWBR CohBar opportunity Leader in developing a new class of therapeutics: Mitochondria based therapeutics

Targeting a wide range of chronic and age-related diseases associated with mitochondrial dysfunction

age-related diseases associated with mitochondrial dysfunction Mitochondria based therapeutics: Benefit from >1B years of evolution and may generate entirely new approaches to diseases

Pipeline expanded: 2 to 5 programs. COVID-19 program.

2 to 5 programs. COVID-19 program. Projected near-term milestones: Preclinical results, new clinical candidate nomination, Phase 1b clinical study results

near-term milestones: Comprehensive IP strategy with first mover advantage: Over 100 peptides and >1,000 analogs discovered and counting. 12 issued patents, 65 + CohBar patent filings. 8 CohBar is the leader in developing a new class of therapeutics: Mitochondria based therapeutics CohBar's technology platform based on the revolutionary discovery by CohBar's founders: Peptides encoded in the mitochondrial genome are messengers regulating multiple organs and systems in the body

Over 100 peptides and over 1,000 analogs discovered and counting

Mitochondria's historical role: The "powerhouse" of virtually every cell in the body. Thousands per cell transform food and other components into energy.

Finding peptide sequences in the mitochondrial genome was unexpected CohBar peptides Mitochondrial Genome Mitochondrial Derived Peptides 9 CohBar is targeting a wide range of chronic and age-related diseases associated with mitochondrial dysfunction • Overcoming the effects of mitochondrial dysfunction = a large, untapped, and exciting opportunity • Mitochondrial dysfunction underlies a wide range of chronic and age-related diseases with high unmet medical needs • Mitochondrial dysfunction's impact: Associated with 5 of the 8 leading causes of death from disease. Overlapping comorbidities. • Multiple diseases like diabetes, CVD, and Cancer Neuro- degenerative Diseases Inflammatory Pre-diabetes Disorders Obesity Metabolic Type 2 Syndrome Immune Diabetes Disorders NASH Morbid Obesity obesity may be improved in parallel due to underlying mitochondria dysfunction FibroticNAFLD Diseases Cardiovascular Disease Causes of mitochondrial dysfunction are ubiquitous: Aging, lifestyle behaviors, toxins, pharmaceuticals, genetic defects, etc. 10 Mitochondria based therapeutics benefit from >1B years of evolution and may generate entirely new approaches to diseases CohBar enhanced analogs Peptide sequences discovered in the mitochondrial genome Potential new approaches to diseases shown in preclinical models CB4211: Regulates flow of free fatty acids from adipocytes Apelin agonists: Protects by reducing vascular leakage, fluid accumulation, cytokine storm Antifibrotic peptides: Reduces fibrogenic process, inflammation CXCR4 inhibitors: Inhibition enhances the efficacy of chemotherapy & immunotherapy Immunotherapy peptides: Potential enhancer of immune response to cancer 11 Pipeline expanded: 2 to 5 programs. COVID-19 program. MBT Programs Potential Indications Preclinical IND Enabling Phase 1a Phase 1b Activities Clinical CB4211 NASH Obesity Preclinical Apelin Agonists COVID-19 ARDS, ARDS, T2D Antifibrotic Peptides IPF, Fibrotic Diseases CXCR4 Inhibitors Cancer, Orphan Immunotherapy Peptides Cancer Immunotherapy 12 Comprehensive IP strategy with first mover advantage FIRST TO FIRST TO OVER 100 PEPTIDES 12 ISSUED >65 COHBAR DISCOVER DEVELOP AND >1,000 PATENTS PATENT FILINGS MITOCHONDRIAL PLATFORM ANALOGS DERIVED TECHNOLOGY DISCOVERED AND PEPTIDES BASED ON COUNTING MITOCHONDRIA 13 Goals and recent accomplishments Clinical: Continue to advance CB4211 in Phase 1b for NASH and obesity

Continue to advance CB4211 in Phase 1b for NASH and obesity Preclinical programs: Identify next clinical candidate

Identify next clinical candidate Initiated new COVID-19 ARDS program with apelin agonist analogs Advanced antifibrotic peptides in IPF models Initiated new CXCR4 inhibitor program

Financing: Continue to evaluate options for fundraising

Continue to evaluate options for fundraising CohBar added to the Russell 2000. Raised $4.5M.

Investor community support: Establish biotech institutional investor base, analyst support, and investment banking conferences

Establish biotech institutional investor base, analyst support, and investment banking conferences Brookline analyst initiates coverage. Presentation at Sachs COVID-19 Conference.

Partnering: Expand partnering activities around CohBar's portfolio

Expand partnering activities around CohBar's portfolio Attended BIO 2020 and engaged in discussions

Intellectual Property: Continue to expand our IP portfolio 14 Projected near-term milestones 3Q 2020 Apelin agonists for COVID-19 ARDS: Release additional preclinical efficacy results 4Q 2020 Antifibrotic peptides for IPF: Release additional data in model of IPF alone and in combination with standard of care, nintedanib. Select final analog for IPF.

Release additional data in model of IPF alone and in combination with standard of care, nintedanib. Select final analog for IPF. CXCR4 inhibitors for cancer: Release additional data in animal studies of stem cell mobilization and hematologic cancers

Release additional data in animal studies of stem cell mobilization and hematologic cancers Clinical candidate selection: Nominate one IND candidate by end of year 1Q 2021 CB4211 clinical program for NASH and obesity: Phase 1b results projected in 1Q 2021 subject to the potential effects of COVID-19 on enrollment rate 15 CohBar's Programs 16 NASDAQ: CWBR CB4211: Lead candidate in Phase 1a/1b trial for NASH and obesity Phase 1a stage completed: No significant safety/tolerability issues observed since restarting

Study design: SAD/MAD safety, tolerability and PK in healthy subjects First mitochondria based therapeutic in humans

Phase 1b stage resumed in July

Clinical sites: Four sites open for screening and enrollment Status: All sites open for screening and rolling enrollment Top line data: Current projected availability in 1Q 2021 subject to an enrollment rate similar to pre-COVID-19. Monitoring the rate currently. Study design: 20 subjects, 10 active/10 placebo, 4-week exposure. Measuring changes in liver fat, body weight, and biomarkers. Obese NAFLD subjects must have a minimum of 10% liver fat at enrollment. Changes in liver fat will be assessed by MRI-PDFF.

Novel mechanism of action: Enhances insulin effects on fat cells (adipocytes) leading to reduction of liver fat

Enhances insulin effects on fat cells (adipocytes) leading to reduction of liver fat Synergistic effects with GLP-1 and PPARy agonists

GLP-1 and PPARy agonists Key opinion leader: Dr. Rohit Loomba, UCSD 17 New ARDS results demonstrate efficacy of CB5064 analogs in preliminary studies CB5064 analogs rationale: Agonists of the apelin receptor, a key protective pathway. Based on apelin agonist results, has potential to reduce COVID-19 ARDS mortality by simultaneously blocking many of the processes that lead to global damage and death.

CB5064 analogs selectively activate the apelin receptor: A key signaling pathway known to be protective in animal models of ARDS, thrombosis, stroke, and sepsis

New preliminary evidence of preclinical efficacy in preclinical models of ARDS: Reduced fluid accumulation, cytokine secretion, and neutrophil infiltration

Next steps: Currently confirming preliminary data in additional testing in ARDS model, candidate selection, scale up, and IND safety studies

Currently confirming preliminary data in additional testing in ARDS model, candidate selection, scale up, and IND safety studies KOL: Dr. Toby Maher, Imperial College London, USC Cardiac CB5064 Stroke Failure Analog Apelin Receptor Vascular Thrombosis Leakage COVID-19 Inflammation - Cytokine Fluid Storm Accumulation Sepsis Low Respiratory Blood Oxygen Multi-organ Failure Failure 18 CB5064 analogs: Demonstrates preliminary effectiveness in decreased lung weight in vivo in a mouse model of ARDS • Mouse model of ARDS CB5064 Analog Reduced Fluid Accumulation • Male C57BL/6 mice (n = 8/arm) in Lungs Based on Decreased Lung Weight Acute lung injury induced by intratracheal LPS (bacterial lipopolysaccharide); control animals received PBS alone

Vehicle, apelin-13, or CB5064K (5 or 15 mg/kg) dosed IP at 1 h before and 6 h after LPS

apelin-13, or CB5064K (5 or 15 mg/kg) dosed IP at 1 h before and 6 h after LPS Tissues harvested at 4 or 24 h

Lungs weighed prior to tissue fixation

Cytokines measured in BALF at 4 hr

Acute lung injury assessed by histopathology at 24 hr * * * 1 . 5 * * * t W * n g * * L u z e d 1 . 0 a l i N o r m 0 . 5 4 h r 2 4 h r C o n t r o l / N o L P S V e h i c l e + L P S A p e l i n - 1 3 + L P S C B 5 0 6 4 K 5 m g / k g + L P S C B 5 0 6 4 K 1 5 m g / k g + L P S Source: Aragen Study: CohBar Preliminary Data on File. Data are Mean +/- SEM. *P<0.05, **P<0.01. 19 CB5064 analogs: Reduce pro-inflammatory cytokines in mouse ARDS model Global effect: Key pro-inflammatory cytokines in BALF at 4 h after LPS T N F α ( p g / m L ) K C / G R O ( p g / m L ) Control/No LPS Vehicle + LPS Apelin-13 + LPS CB5064K 5 mg/kg + LPS CB5064K 15 mg/kg + LPS TNFα 1 5 0 IL-1β 0 . 0 8 IFNγ 1 . 2 IL-23 3 0 0 0 0 1 . 0 ) ) 0 . 0 6 ) 2 0 0 0 0 L 1 0 0 L L 0 . 8 / m m / m 1-β ( p g / 32- ( p g ** 1 0 0 0 0 5 0 Nγ ( p g 0 . 0 4 0 . 4 0 . 6 I L I F 0 . 0 2 I L 0 . 2 0 0 . 0 0 0 . 0 KC/GRO (IL-8 homolog) IL-6 1 . 5 IL-17A 2 . 5 IL-17C 4 0 0 0 6 0 0 0 ) ) 2 . 0 3 0 0 0 )L 4 0 0 0 mL 1 . 0 m/L m g / g 1 . 5 2 0 0 0 g / * ( p ( p ( p A C 1 . 0 1 0 0 0 IL - 6 LI - 1 7 * LI - 1 7 0 . 5 2 0 0 0 0 . 5 * 0 0 0 . 0 0 . 0 Source: CohBar Preliminary Data on File 20 New antifibrotic results demonstrate improved efficacy of CB5138 analogs in therapeutic IPF models New ATS presentation results show improved effects in IPF model

Prophylactic IPF results: MBT2 (the first CB5138 analog) treatment administered immediately with bleomycin and continued for 21 days protected mouse lung from fibrosis and inflammation.

MBT2 (the first CB5138 analog) treatment administered immediately with bleomycin and continued for 21 days protected mouse lung from fibrosis and inflammation. Therapeutic IPF results: 7 days after bleomycin, MBT2 treatment for 14 days reduced lung fibrosis, inflammation, and collagen levels in lung with effects similar to the approved drug nintedanib

7 days after bleomycin, MBT2 treatment for 14 days reduced lung fibrosis, inflammation, and collagen levels in lung with effects similar to the approved drug nintedanib Additional data: MBT2 inhibits the process of conversion of healthy lung epithelial cells to pathological pro-fibrotic cells in vitro

MBT2 inhibits the process of conversion of healthy lung epithelial cells to pathological pro-fibrotic cells in vitro Next steps: Evaluation of this new peptide family is ongoing in additional studies, with the goal of identifying a clinical drug candidate

Evaluation of this new peptide family is ongoing in additional studies, with the goal of identifying a clinical drug candidate KOL : Dr. Naftali Kaminski, Yale University 21 CB5138 analogs: New data at American Thoracic Society Meeting on additional analogs show improved effects in mouse therapeutic model of IPF (A) Reduced Fibrosis 4 r e 3 * * o * * * c S * * * t f 2 A s h c r o 1 0 n le ib 1 5 2 5 1 5 3 5 1 5 i ic n 2 2 3 y c a T - - h ed 13 8 - 13 8 - o m V e B 38 38 le in t M 5 5 1 5 5 1 B B B N B B C C C C N o B l e o m y c i n (B) Reduced Lung Weight t 1 . 5 W * * * * * g * * * * * * * n L u 1 . 0 a l i z e d m 0 . 5 N o r 0 . 0 n le ib 1 5 2 5 1 5 3 5 1 5 i ic n 2 2 3 y c a T - - h ed 13 8 - 13 8 - o m V e B 38 38 le in t M 5 5 1 5 5 1 B B b N C B C B o C C N B l e o m y c i n (C) Reduced Inflammation 3 0 0 y t e s 2 0 0 0 p h o c * l y m 1 0 0 0 # 0 n le ib 1 5 2 5 1 5 3 5 1 5 i ic n 2 2 3 y c a T - - h ed 13 8 - 13 8 - o m V e B 38 38 le in t M 5 5 1 5 5 1 B B b N C B C B C C N o B l e o m y c i n (D) Reduced Collagen Deposition (E) Reduced Collagen Secretion 4 L ) 3 m m g / * * ( 2 * n o l l a g e 1 C 0 n le ib 1 5 2 5 1 5 3 5 1 5 i ic n 2 2 3 y c a T - - h ed 13 8 - 13 8 - o m V e B 38 38 le in t M 5 5 1 5 5 1 B B B N B B C C C C N o B l e o m y c i n 0 . 1 5 n + / - S E M 0 . 1 0 * a g e * * * * C o l l 0 . 0 5 l g / m m 0 . 0 0 n le ib 1 5 2 5 1 5 3 5 1 5 i ic n 2 2 3 y c a T - - h ed 13 8 - 13 8 - o m V e B 38 38 le in t M 5 5 1 5 5 1 B B b N C C B C C B N o B l e o m y c i n Source: Cundy et al. Poster A2261; American Thoracic Society Meeting, August 5-10, 2020. 22 Opportunity & Timing NASDAQ: CWBR CB4211 NASH and obesity opportunity Large unmet medical need

NASH landscape

Clinical and regulatory development

Competitive landscape

Partnering

Potential for value inflection 24 Preclinical program opportunities Apelin agonists for COVID-19 ARDS, ARDS, and other diseases

COVID-19 ARDS, ARDS, and other diseases High unmet medical need in ARDS New - CohBar's peptides show positive effects in ARDS model

Antifibrotic peptides for IPF and other fibrotic diseases

Fibrotic diseases involved in 40% of disease related deaths. High unmet medical need in IPF. New - American Thoracic Society (ATS) presentation results show improved effects in IPF model

CXCR4 inhibitors for cancer and orphan indications

CXCR4 receptor overexpressed in more than 75% of cancers. CXCR4 indications include multiple cancer types, stem cell mobilization and genetic defects. CohBar's CXCR4 inhibitors reduced mean tumor volume in melanoma model

Immunotherapy peptides: Potential for efficacy in multiple cancer indications 25 Near-term projected milestones 3Q 2020 Apelin agonists for COVID-19 ARDS: Release additional preclinical efficacy results 4Q 2020 Antifibrotic peptides for IPF: Release additional data in model of IPF alone and in combination with standard of care, nintedanib. Select final analog for IPF.

Release additional data in model of IPF alone and in combination with standard of care, nintedanib. Select final analog for IPF. CXCR4 inhibitors for cancer: Release additional data in animal studies of stem cell mobilization and hematologic cancers

Release additional data in animal studies of stem cell mobilization and hematologic cancers Clinical candidate selection: Nominate one IND candidate by end of year 1Q 2021 CB4211 clinical program for NASH and obesity: Phase 1b results projected in 1Q 2021 subject to the potential effects of COVID-19 on enrollment rate 26 CohBar opportunity Leader in developing a new class of therapeutics: Mitochondria based therapeutics

Targeting a wide range of chronic and age-related diseases associated with mitochondrial dysfunction

age-related diseases associated with mitochondrial dysfunction Mitochondria based therapeutics: Benefit from >1B years of evolution and may generate entirely new approaches to diseases

Pipeline expanded: 2 to 5 programs. COVID-19 program.

2 to 5 programs. COVID-19 program. Projected near-term milestones: Preclinical results, new clinical candidate nomination, Phase 1b clinical study results

near-term milestones: Comprehensive IP strategy with first mover advantage: Over 100 peptides and >1,000 analogs discovered and counting. 12 issued patents, 65 + CohBar patent filings. 27 Q&A WWW.COHBAR.COM August 2020 NASDAQ: CWBR Attachments Original document

