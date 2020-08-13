CohBar : Q2 2020 Shareholder Presentation

A Source for Novel Therapeutics Q2 2020 Investor Presentation
August 2020
NASDAQ: CWBR
Forward Looking Statements
This presentation contains forward-looking statements which are not historical facts within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and other future conditions. In some cases you can identify these statements by forward-looking words such as "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "could," "should," "would," "project," "plan," "expect," "goal," "seek," "future," "likely" or the negative or plural of these words or similar expressions. Examples of such forward-looking statements include but are not limited to statements regarding our cash forecasts; anticipated outcomes of research and clinical trials for our mitochondria based therapeutic (MBT) candidates; expectations regarding the timing and progression of our CB4211 clinical trial, the expected timing of delivery of data, and the anticipated timing and progression of our other programs; expectations regarding the growth of MBTs as a significant future class of drug products; and statements regarding anticipated therapeutic properties and potential of our mitochondrial peptide analogs and MBTs, including but not limited to the treatment of COVID-19 ARDS. You are cautioned that such statements are not guarantees of future performance and that actual results or developments may differ materially from those set forth in these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements include: our ability to successfully advance drug discovery and development programs, including the delay or termination of ongoing clinical trials; our possible inability to mitigate the prevalence and/or persistence of the injection site reactions, receipt of unfavorable feedback from regulators regarding the safety or tolerability of CB4211 or the possibility of other developments affecting the viability of CB4211 as a clinical candidate or its commercial potential; results that are different from earlier data results including less favorable than and that may not support further clinical development; our ability to raise additional capital when necessary to continue our operations; our ability to recruit and retain key management and scientific personnel; risks related to the impact on our business of the COVID-19 pandemic or similar public health crises; and our ability to establish and maintain partnerships with corporate and industry partners. Additional assumptions, risks and uncertainties are described in detail in our registration statements, reports and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and applicable Canadian securities regulators, which are available on our website, and at www.sec.gov or www.sedar.com.
You are cautioned that such statements are not guarantees of future performance and that our actual results may differ materially from those set forth in the forward- looking statements. The forward-looking statements and other information contained in this presentation is made as of the date hereof and CohBar does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws. Nothing herein shall constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities.
Today's agenda
Financials
Overview
CohBar's Programs
New ARDS data
New antifibrotic data
Opportunity & Timing
Q&A
Financials
5 NASDAQ: CWBR
Summary Financials
Income Statement ($000s)
2Q 2020
2Q 2019
Research & Development
$1,545
$1,418
General & Administrative
1,391
1,539
Net Loss
(4,103)
(3,058)
Net Loss Per Share - Basic & Diluted
(0.09)
(0.07)
Balance Sheet ($000s)
06/30/20
12/31/19
Cash & Investments
$12,346
$12,564
Stockholders Equity
7,736
8,137
Cash Burn
2.5M
2.2M
Overview
7 NASDAQ: CWBR
CohBar opportunity
Leader in developing a new class of therapeutics:Mitochondria based therapeutics
Targeting a wide range of chronic and age-related diseases associated with mitochondrial dysfunction
Mitochondria based therapeutics:Benefit from >1B years of evolution and may generate entirely new approaches to diseases
Pipeline expanded: 2 to 5 programs. COVID-19 program.
Projected near-term milestones: Preclinical results, new clinical candidate nomination, Phase 1b clinical study results
Comprehensive IP strategy with first mover advantage:Over 100 peptides and >1,000 analogs discovered and counting. 12 issued patents, 65+CohBar patent filings.
CohBar is the leader in developing a new class of therapeutics:
Mitochondria based therapeutics
CohBar's technology platform based on the revolutionary discovery by CohBar's founders:Peptides encoded in the mitochondrial genome are messengers regulating multiple organs and systems in the body
Over 100 peptides and over 1,000 analogs discovered and counting
Mitochondria's historical role:The "powerhouse" of virtually every cell in the body. Thousands per cell transform food and other components into energy.
Finding peptide sequences in the mitochondrial genome was unexpected
CohBar peptides
Mitochondrial Genome
Mitochondrial Derived Peptides
CohBar is targeting a wide range of chronic and age-related diseases associated with mitochondrial dysfunction
• Overcoming the effects of mitochondrial
dysfunction = a large, untapped, and exciting
opportunity
• Mitochondrial dysfunction underlies a wide
range of chronic and age-related diseases with
high unmet medical needs
• Mitochondrial dysfunction's impact: Associated
with 5 of the 8 leading causes of death from
disease. Overlapping comorbidities.
• Multiple diseases like diabetes, CVD, and
Cancer
Neuro-
degenerative
Diseases
Inflammatory
Pre-diabetes
Disorders
Obesity
Metabolic
Type 2
Syndrome
Immune
Diabetes
Disorders
NASH Morbid
Obesity
obesity may be improved in parallel due to
underlying mitochondria dysfunction
FibroticNAFLD Diseases
Cardiovascular
Disease
Causes of mitochondrial dysfunction are ubiquitous:Aging, lifestyle behaviors, toxins, pharmaceuticals, genetic defects, etc.
10
Mitochondria based therapeutics benefit from >1B years of evolution and may generate entirely new approaches to diseases
CohBar enhanced analogs
Peptide sequences
discovered in the
mitochondrial
genome
Potential new approaches to diseases shown in preclinical models
CB4211: Regulates flow of free fatty acids from adipocytes
CXCR4 inhibitors: Inhibition enhances the efficacy of chemotherapy & immunotherapy
Immunotherapy peptides: Potential enhancer of immune response to cancer
11
Pipeline expanded: 2 to 5 programs. COVID-19 program.
MBT Programs
Potential Indications
Preclinical
IND Enabling
Phase 1a Phase 1b
Activities
Clinical
CB4211
NASH
Obesity
Preclinical
Apelin Agonists
COVID-19 ARDS, ARDS, T2D
Antifibrotic Peptides
IPF, Fibrotic Diseases
CXCR4 Inhibitors
Cancer, Orphan
Immunotherapy Peptides
Cancer Immunotherapy
Comprehensive IP strategy with first mover advantage
FIRST TO
FIRST TO
OVER 100 PEPTIDES
12 ISSUED
>65 COHBAR
DISCOVER
DEVELOP
AND >1,000
PATENTS
PATENT FILINGS
MITOCHONDRIAL
PLATFORM
ANALOGS
DERIVED
TECHNOLOGY
DISCOVERED AND
PEPTIDES
BASED ON
COUNTING
MITOCHONDRIA
Goals and recent accomplishments
Clinical: Continue to advance CB4211 in Phase 1b for NASH and obesity
Preclinical programs: Identify next clinical candidate
Initiated new COVID-19 ARDS program with apelin agonist analogs
Advanced antifibrotic peptides in IPF models
Initiated new CXCR4 inhibitor program
Financing: Continue to evaluate options for fundraising
CohBar added to the Russell 2000. Raised $4.5M.
Investor community support: Establish biotech institutional investor base, analyst support, and investment banking conferences
Brookline analyst initiates coverage. Presentation at Sachs COVID-19 Conference.
Partnering: Expand partnering activities around CohBar's portfolio
Attended BIO 2020 and engaged in discussions
Intellectual Property: Continue to expand our IP portfolio
Projected near-term milestones
3Q 2020
Apelin agonists for COVID-19 ARDS: Release additional preclinical efficacy results
4Q 2020
Antifibrotic peptides for IPF: Release additional data in model of IPF alone and in combination with standard of care, nintedanib. Select final analog for IPF.
CXCR4 inhibitors for cancer: Release additional data in animal studies of stem cell mobilization and hematologic cancers
Clinical candidate selection: Nominate one IND candidate by end of year
1Q 2021
CB4211 clinical program for NASH and obesity:Phase 1b results projected in 1Q 2021 subject to the potential effects ofCOVID-19on enrollment rate
15
16 NASDAQ: CWBR
CB4211: Lead candidate in Phase 1a/1b trial for NASH and obesity
Phase 1a stage completed: No significant safety/tolerability issues observed since restarting
Study design: SAD/MAD safety, tolerability and PK in healthy subjects
First mitochondria based therapeutic in humans
Phase 1b stage resumed in July
Clinical sites: Four sites open for screening and enrollment
Status: All sites open for screening and rolling enrollment
Top line data: Current projected availability in 1Q 2021 subject to an enrollment rate similar to pre-COVID-19. Monitoring the rate currently.
Study design: 20 subjects, 10 active/10 placebo, 4-week exposure. Measuring changes in liver fat, body weight, and biomarkers. Obese NAFLD subjects must have a minimum of 10% liver fat at enrollment. Changes in liver fat will be assessed by MRI-PDFF.
Novel mechanism of action: Enhances insulin effects on fat cells (adipocytes) leading to reduction of liver fat
Synergistic effects with GLP-1 and PPARy agonists
Key opinion leader: Dr. Rohit Loomba, UCSD
17
New ARDS results demonstrate efficacy of CB5064 analogs in preliminary studies
CB5064 analogs rationale:Agonists of the apelin receptor, a key protective pathway. Based on apelin agonist results, has potential to reduceCOVID-19ARDS mortality by simultaneously blocking many of the processes that lead to global damage and death.
CB5064 analogs selectively activate the apelin receptor:A key signaling pathway known to be protective in animal models of ARDS, thrombosis, stroke, and sepsis
New preliminary evidence of preclinical efficacy in preclinical models of ARDS:Reduced fluid accumulation, cytokine secretion, and neutrophil infiltration
Next steps: Currently confirming preliminary data in additional testing in ARDS model, candidate selection, scale up, and IND safety studies
KOL: Dr. Toby Maher, Imperial College London, USC
Cardiac
CB5064
Stroke
Failure
Analog
Apelin
Receptor
Vascular
Thrombosis
Leakage
COVID-19
Inflammation
-
Cytokine
Fluid
Storm
Accumulation
Sepsis
Low
Respiratory
Blood
Oxygen
Multi-organ
Failure
Failure
CB5064 analogs: Demonstrates preliminary effectiveness in decreased lung weight in vivo in a mouse model of ARDS
•
Mouse model of ARDS
CB5064 Analog Reduced Fluid Accumulation
•
Male C57BL/6 mice (n = 8/arm)
in Lungs Based on Decreased Lung Weight
Acute lung injury induced by intratracheal LPS (bacterial lipopolysaccharide); control animals received PBS alone
Vehicle, apelin-13, or CB5064K (5 or 15 mg/kg) dosed IP at 1 h before and 6 h after LPS
Tissues harvested at 4 or 24 h
Lungs weighed prior to tissue fixation
Cytokines measured in BALF at 4 hr
Acute lung injury assessed by histopathology at 24 hr
*
* *
1
. 5
* *
*
t
W
*
n g
* *
L u
z e d
1
. 0
a l i
N o r m
0
. 5
4
h r
2 4
h r
C o n t r o l / N o L P S
V e h i c l e + L P S
A p e l i n - 1 3 + L P S
C B 5 0 6 4 K 5 m g / k g + L P S C B 5 0 6 4 K 1 5 m g / k g + L P S
Source: Aragen Study: CohBar Preliminary Data on File. Data are Mean +/- SEM. *P<0.05, **P<0.01.
19
CB5064 analogs: Reduce pro-inflammatory cytokines in mouse ARDS model
Global effect: Key pro-inflammatory cytokines in BALF at 4 h after LPS
T N F α ( p g / m L )
K C / G R O ( p g / m L )
Control/No LPS
Vehicle + LPS
Apelin-13 + LPS
CB5064K 5 mg/kg + LPS
CB5064K 15 mg/kg + LPS
TNFα
1 5 0
IL-1β
0 . 0 8
IFNγ
1 . 2
IL-23
3 0 0 0 0
1 . 0
)
)
0 . 0 6
)
2 0 0 0 0
L
1 0 0
L
L
0 . 8
/ m
m
/ m
1-β ( p g
/
32- ( p g
**
1 0 0 0 0
5 0
Nγ ( p g
0 . 0 4
0 . 4
0 . 6
I L
I F
0 . 0 2
I L
0 . 2
0
0 . 0 0
0 . 0
KC/GRO (IL-8 homolog)
IL-6
1 . 5
IL-17A
2 . 5
IL-17C
4 0 0 0
6 0 0 0
)
)
2 . 0
3 0 0 0
)L
4 0 0 0
mL 1 . 0
m/L
m
g /
g
1 . 5
2 0 0 0
g /
*
( p
( p
( p
A
C
1 . 0
1 0 0 0
IL - 6
LI - 1 7
*
LI - 1 7
0 . 5
2 0 0 0
0 . 5
*
0
0
0 . 0
0 . 0
Source: CohBar Preliminary Data on File
20
New antifibrotic results demonstrate improved efficacy of CB5138 analogs in therapeutic IPF models
New ATS presentation results show improved effects in IPF model
Prophylactic IPF results: MBT2 (the first CB5138 analog) treatment administered immediately with bleomycin and continued for 21 days protected mouse lung from fibrosis and inflammation.
Therapeutic IPF results: 7 days after bleomycin, MBT2 treatment for 14 days reduced lung fibrosis, inflammation, and collagen levels in lung with effects similar to the approved drug nintedanib
Additional data: MBT2 inhibits the process of conversion of healthy lung epithelial cells to pathological pro-fibrotic cells in vitro
Next steps: Evaluation of this new peptide family is ongoing in additional studies, with the goal of identifying a clinical drug candidate
KOL: Dr. Naftali Kaminski, Yale University
21
CB5138 analogs: New data at American Thoracic Society Meeting on additional analogs show improved effects in mouse therapeutic model of IPF
(A) Reduced Fibrosis
4
r e
3
*
*
o
*
*
*
c
S
* * *
t
f
2
A s h c r o
1
0
n
le
ib
1
5
2
5
1
5
3
5
1
5
i
ic
n
2
2
3
y
c
a
T
-
-
h
ed
13
8
-
13
8
-
o
m
V
e
B
38
38
le
in
t
M
5
5
1
5
5
1
B
B
B
N
B
B
C
C
C
C
N
o
B l e o m y c i n
(B) Reduced Lung Weight
t
1 . 5
W
* *
*
* *
g
* *
* *
* * *
n
L u
1 . 0
a l i z e d
m
0 . 5
N o r
0 . 0
n
le
ib
1
5
2
5
1
5
3
5
1
5
i
ic
n
2
2
3
y
c
a
T
-
-
h
ed
13
8
-
13
8
-
o
m
V
e
B
38
38
le
in
t
M
5
5
1
5
5
1
B
B
b
N
C
B
C
B
o
C
C
N
B l e o m y c i n
(C) Reduced Inflammation
3 0 0
y t e s
2 0 0 0
p h o c
*
l y m
1 0 0 0
#
0
n
le
ib
1
5
2
5
1
5
3
5
1
5
i
ic
n
2
2
3
y
c
a
T
-
-
h
ed
13
8
-
13
8
-
o
m
V
e
B
38
38
le
in
t
M
5
5
1
5
5
1
B
B
b
N
C
B
C
B
C
C
N
o
B l e o m y c i n
(D) Reduced Collagen Deposition
(E) Reduced Collagen Secretion
4
L )
3
m
m g /
*
*
(
2
*
n
o l l a g e
1
C
0
n
le
ib
1
5
2
5
1
5
3
5
1
5
i
ic
n
2
2
3
y
c
a
T
-
-
h
ed
13
8
-
13
8
-
o
m
V
e
B
38
38
le
in
t
M
5
5
1
5
5
1
B
B
B
N
B
B
C
C
C
C
N
o
B l e o m y c i n
0 . 1 5
n + / - S E M
0 . 1 0
*
a g e
* *
* *
C o l l
0 . 0 5
l
g / m
m
0 . 0 0
n
le
ib
1
5
2
5
1
5
3
5
1
5
i
ic
n
2
2
3
y
c
a
T
-
-
h
ed
13
8
-
13
8
-
o
m
V
e
B
38
38
le
in
t
M
5
5
1
5
5
1
B
B
b
N
C
C
B
C
C
B
N
o
B l e o m y c i n
Source: Cundy et al. Poster A2261; American Thoracic Society Meeting, August 5-10, 2020.
Opportunity & Timing
NASDAQ: CWBR
CB4211 NASH and obesity opportunity
Large unmet medical need
NASH landscape
Clinical and regulatory development
Competitive landscape
Partnering
Potential for value inflection
Preclinical program opportunities
Apelin agonists for COVID-19 ARDS, ARDS, and other diseases
High unmet medical need in ARDS
New - CohBar's peptides show positive effects in ARDS model
Antifibrotic peptides for IPF and other fibrotic diseases
Fibrotic diseases involved in 40% of disease related deaths. High unmet medical need in IPF.
New - American Thoracic Society (ATS) presentation results show improved effects in IPF model
CXCR4 inhibitors for cancer and orphan indications
CXCR4 receptor overexpressed in more than 75% of cancers. CXCR4 indications include multiple cancer types, stem cell mobilization and genetic defects.
CohBar's CXCR4 inhibitors reduced mean tumor volume in melanoma model
Immunotherapy peptides: Potential for efficacy in multiple cancer indications
Near-term projected milestones
3Q 2020
Apelin agonists for COVID-19 ARDS: Release additional preclinical efficacy results
4Q 2020
Antifibrotic peptides for IPF: Release additional data in model of IPF alone and in combination with standard of care, nintedanib. Select final analog for IPF.
CXCR4 inhibitors for cancer: Release additional data in animal studies of stem cell mobilization and hematologic cancers
Clinical candidate selection: Nominate one IND candidate by end of year
1Q 2021
CB4211 clinical program for NASH and obesity:Phase 1b results projected in 1Q 2021 subject to the potential effects ofCOVID-19on enrollment rate
