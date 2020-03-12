Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  CohBar, Inc.    CWBR

COHBAR, INC.

(CWBR)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CohBar to Hold Investor Meetings at the ROTH Virtual Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/12/2020 | 08:31am EDT

MENLO PARK, Calif., March 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ: CWBR), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing mitochondria based therapeutics to treat chronic diseases and extend healthy lifespan, announced today that the company will hold its planned investor meetings virtually at the 32nd Annual ROTH Conference following the decision by ROTH to hold the conference online on March 17. The company was previously invited to speak on a panel titled “Great Oaks Come from Little Acorns in NASH, CVD and CKD”, hosted by the Co-Head of Biotechnology Research, Yasmeen Rahimi, PhD. However, all panel sessions have since been cancelled.

About CohBar

CohBar (NASDAQ: CWBR) is a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics, an emerging class of drugs for the treatment of chronic and age-related diseases. Mitochondria based therapeutics originate from the discovery by CohBar’s founders of a novel group of naturally occurring mitochondrial-derived peptides within the mitochondrial genome that regulate metabolism and cell death, and whose biological activity declines with age. To date, the company has discovered more than 100 mitochondrial-derived peptides. CohBar’s efforts focus on the development of these peptides into therapeutics that offer the potential to address a broad range of diseases, including nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), obesity, fibrotic diseases, cancer, type 2 diabetes, and cardiovascular and neurodegenerative diseases. The company’s lead compound, CB4211, is in the Phase 1b stage of a Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for NASH and obesity. In addition, CohBar has four preclinical programs, two in cancer, one in fibrotic diseases and one in type 2 diabetes.

For additional company information, please visit www.cohbar.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements which are not historical facts within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and other future conditions. In some cases you can identify these statements by forward-looking words such as “believe,” “may,” “will,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “could,” “should,” “would,” “project,” “plan,” “expect,” “goal,” “seek,” “future,” “likely” or the negative or plural of these words or similar expressions. Examples of such forward-looking statements including but not limited to statements regarding anticipated outcomes of research and clinical trials for our mitochondria based therapeutic (MBT) candidates; expectations regarding the growth of MBTs as a significant future class of drug products; and statements regarding anticipated therapeutic properties and potential of our mitochondrial peptide analogs and MBTs. You are cautioned that such statements are not guarantees of future performance and that actual results or developments may differ materially from those set forth in these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements include: our ability to successfully advance drug discovery and development programs, including the delay or termination of ongoing clinical trials; our possible inability to mitigate the prevalence and/or persistence of the injection site reactions, receipt of unfavorable feedback from regulators regarding the safety or tolerability of CB4211 or the possibility of other developments affecting the viability of CB4211 as a clinical candidate or its commercial potential; results that are different from earlier data results including less favorable than and that may not support further clinical development; our ability to raise additional capital when necessary to continue our operations; our ability to recruit and retain key management and scientific personnel; the risk that our intellectual property may not be adequately protected; and our ability to establish and maintain partnerships with corporate and industry partners. Additional assumptions, risks and uncertainties are described in detail in our registration statements, reports and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and applicable Canadian securities regulators, which are available on our website, and at www.sec.gov or www.sedar.com.

You are cautioned that such statements are not guarantees of future performance and that our actual results may differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements and other information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and CohBar does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws. Nothing herein shall constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities.

Contacts:
Jordyn Tarazi
Director of Investor Relations
CohBar, Inc.
(650) 445-4441
Jordyn.tarazi@cohbar.com

Joyce Allaire
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
jallaire@lifesciadvisors.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on COHBAR, INC.
08:31aCohBar to Hold Investor Meetings at the ROTH Virtual Conference
GL
03/02CohBar to Announce 2019 Fourth Quarter Financial Results and Provide Business..
GL
01/28CohBar to Present at the 2020 BIO CEO & Investor Conference
GL
01/22CohBar Appoints Jordyn Tarazi as Director of Investor Relations
GL
01/08CohBar Discovers Novel Peptide Inhibitors of CXCR4, a Key Regulator of Tumor ..
GL
2019CohBar Confirms Anti-fibrotic Effect of a Novel Peptide in a Therapeutic Mode..
GL
2019COHBAR : Note 2 - Liquidity and Management's Plans
AQ
2019COHBAR, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statemen..
AQ
2019CohBar Reports Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Business Update
GL
2019CohBar Completes Phase 1a and Initiates Phase 1b Stage of Clinical Trial of C..
GL
More news
Chart COHBAR, INC.
Duration : Period :
CohBar, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COHBAR, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Managers
NameTitle
Steven B. Engle Chief Executive Officer & Director
Albion J. Fitzgerald Chairman
Jon L. Stern Chief Operating Officer & Director
Jeffrey F. Biunno Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Treasurer
Kenneth C. Cundy Chief Scientific Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COHBAR, INC.10.00%75
LONZA GROUP3.37%28 845
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-18.83%24 183
CELLTRION, INC.-2.78%19 691
SEATTLE GENETICS, INC.-8.53%18 003
INCYTE CORPORATION-14.90%15 586
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group