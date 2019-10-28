Cohen mpany : Sets Release Date for 3Q19 Financial Results

Log in
10/28/2019 | 05:22pm EDT

COHEN & COMPANY SETS RELEASE DATE FOR THIRD QUARTER 2019 FINANCIAL RESULTS

PHILADELPHIA and NEW YORK, October 28, 2019 - Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSE American: COHN) will release its financial results for the third quarter 2019 on Wednesday, October 30, 2019. The Company will host a conference call at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) that morning to discuss these results.

The conference call will be available via webcast. Interested parties can access the webcast by clicking the webcast link on the Company's homepage at www.cohenandcompany.com. Those wishing to listen to the conference call with operator assistance can dial (877) 686-9573 (domestic) or (706) 643-6983 (international), with participant pass code 6295843, or request the Cohen & Company earnings call. A replay of the call will be available for two weeks following the call by dialing (800) 585-8367 (domestic) or (404) 537-3406 (international), participant pass code 6295843.

About Cohen & Company

Cohen & Company is a financial services company specializing in fixed income markets. It was founded in 1999 as an investment firm focused on small-cap banking institutions but has grown to provide an expanding range of capital markets and asset management services. Cohen & Company's operating segments are Capital Markets, Asset Management, and Principal Investing. The Capital Markets segment consists of fixed income sales, trading, and matched book repo financing as well as new issue placements in corporate and securitized products, and advisory services, operating primarily through Cohen & Company's subsidiaries, J.V.B. Financial Group, LLC in the United States and Cohen & Company Financial Limited in Europe. The Asset Management segment manages assets through collateralized debt obligations, managed accounts, and investment funds. As of September 30, 2019, the Company managed approximately $2.7 billion in fixed income assets in a variety of asset classes including US and European trust preferred securities, subordinated debt, and corporate loans. As of September 30, 2019, 82.4% of the Company's assets under management were in collateralized debt obligations that Cohen & Company manages, which were all securitized prior to 2008. The Principal Investing segment is comprised primarily of investments that we have made for the purpose of earning an investment return rather than investments made to support our trading, matched book repo, or other capital markets business activity. For more information, please visit www.cohenandcompany.com.

Contact:

Investors -

Media -

Cohen & Company Inc.

Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher

Joseph W. Pooler, Jr.

James Golden or Andrew Squire

Executive Vice President and

212-355-4449

Chief Financial Officer

jgolden@joelefrank.comor asquire@joelefrank.com

215-701-8952

investorrelations@cohenandcompany.com

Cohen & Company Inc. published this content on 28 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
Managers
NameTitle
Lester R. Brafman Chief Executive Officer
Daniel Gideon Cohen Chairman
Joseph W. Pooler Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
G. Steven Dawson Independent Director
Jack Haraburda Independent Director
