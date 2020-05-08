Cohen & Steers : Announces Preliminary Assets Under Management and Net Flows For April 2020

NEW YORK, May 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) today reported preliminary assets under management of $62.1 billion as of April 30, 2020, an increase of $4.8 billion from assets under management at March 31, 2020. Net inflows of $744 million and market appreciation of $4.2 billion were partially offset by distributions of $198 million.

Assets Under Management (unaudited)

($ in millions) AUM Net Market Appreciation

AUM By investment vehicle: 3/31/2020 Flows (Depreciation) Distributions 4/30/2020 Institutional Accounts:









Japan Subadvisory $7,792 $55 $555 ($110) $8,292 Subadvisory excluding Japan 4,205 63 295 - 4,563 Advisory 13,048 243 856 - 14,147 Total Institutional Accounts 25,045 361 1,706 (110) 27,002 Open-end Funds 24,561 383 1,897 (45) 26,796 Closed-end Funds 7,763 - 616 (43) 8,336 Total AUM $57,369 $744 $4,219 ($198) $62,134

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers is a global investment manager specializing in real assets and alternative

income. Our specialties include real estate securities, listed infrastructure and natural

resource equities, as well as preferred securities and other income solutions. Founded in

1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong

Kong and Tokyo.

SOURCE Cohen & Steers, Inc.