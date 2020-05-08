NEW YORK, May 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) today reported preliminary assets under management of $62.1 billion as of April 30, 2020, an increase of $4.8 billion from assets under management at March 31, 2020. Net inflows of $744 million and market appreciation of $4.2 billion were partially offset by distributions of $198 million.
Assets Under Management
(unaudited)
($ in millions)
AUM
Net
Market
Appreciation
AUM
By investment vehicle:
3/31/2020
Flows
(Depreciation)
Distributions
4/30/2020
Institutional Accounts:
Japan Subadvisory
$7,792
$55
$555
($110)
$8,292
Subadvisory excluding Japan
4,205
63
295
-
4,563
Advisory
13,048
243
856
-
14,147
Total Institutional Accounts
25,045
361
1,706
(110)
27,002
Open-end Funds
24,561
383
1,897
(45)
26,796
Closed-end Funds
7,763
-
616
(43)
8,336
Total AUM
$57,369
$744
$4,219
($198)
$62,134
About Cohen & Steers
Cohen & Steers is a global investment manager specializing in real assets and alternative
income. Our specialties include real estate securities, listed infrastructure and natural
resource equities, as well as preferred securities and other income solutions. Founded in
1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong
Kong and Tokyo.
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cohen--steers-announces-preliminary-assets-under-management-and-net-flows-for-april-2020-301056075.html
SOURCE Cohen & Steers, Inc.