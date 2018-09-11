Cohen & Steers : Announces Preliminary Assets Under Management and Net Flows For August 2018

NEW YORK, Sept. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) today reported preliminary assets under management of $61.3 billion as of August 31, 2018, an increase of $774 million from July 31, 2018. The increase was due to market appreciation of $910 million and net inflows of $71 million, offset by distributions of $207 million.
Assets Under Management
(unaudited)
Market
($ in millions)
AUM
Net
Appreciation
AUM
By investment vehicle:
July 2018
Flows
(Depreciation)
Distributions
August 2018
Institutional Accounts:
Japan Subadvisory
$ 9,724
$ (137)
$ 237
$ (128)
$ 9,696
Subadvisory excluding Japan
6,320
(39)
52
-
6,333
Advisory
12,252
118
120
-
12,490
Total Institutional Accounts
28,296
(58)
409
(128)
28,519
Open-end Funds
23,069
129
412
(37)
23,573
Closed-end Funds
9,159
-
89
(42)
9,206
Total
$ 60,524
$ 71
$ 910
$ (207)
$ 61,298
About Cohen & Steers
Cohen & Steers is a global investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, including real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities and natural resource equities, as well as preferred securities and other income solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Seattle.
