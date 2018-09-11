Log in
COHEN & STEERS, INC.
Cohen & Steers : Announces Preliminary Assets Under Management and Net Flows For August 2018

09/11/2018 | 10:38pm CEST

NEW YORK, Sept. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) today reported preliminary assets under management of $61.3 billion as of August 31, 2018, an increase of $774 million from July 31, 2018. The increase was due to market appreciation of $910 million and net inflows of $71 million, offset by distributions of $207 million.

Assets Under Management

(unaudited)

















Market 






($ in millions)

AUM


Net


Appreciation





AUM

By investment vehicle:

July 2018


Flows


(Depreciation)


Distributions



August 2018












Institutional Accounts:











Japan Subadvisory

$                9,724


$         (137)


$                237


$         (128)



$                9,696

Subadvisory excluding Japan

6,320


(39)


52


-



6,333

Advisory

12,252


118


120


-



12,490

Total Institutional Accounts

28,296


(58)


409


(128)



28,519

Open-end Funds

23,069


129


412


(37)



23,573

Closed-end Funds

9,159


-


89


(42)



9,206

Total  

$              60,524


$            71


$                910


$         (207)



$              61,298

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers is a global investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, including real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities and natural resource equities, as well as preferred securities and other income solutions.  Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Seattle.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cohen--steers-announces-preliminary-assets-under-management-and-net-flows-for-august-2018-300710689.html

SOURCE Cohen & Steers


© PRNewswire 2018
