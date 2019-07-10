NEW YORK, July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS) today reported preliminary assets under management of $62.4 billion as of June 30, 2019, a decrease of $488 million from May 31, 2019. The decrease was due to net outflows of $215 million, distributions of $867 million and a conversion(1) of $753 million from certain institutional accounts to model-based portfolios, partially offset by market appreciation of $1.3 billion.
Assets Under Management
(unaudited)
Market
($ in millions)
AUM
Appreciation
AUM
By investment vehicle:
May 2019
Net Flows
(Depreciation)
Distributions
Conversion
June 2019
Institutional Accounts:
Japan Subadvisory
$8,551
($98)
$156
($101)
-
$8,508
Subadvisory excluding Japan
6,172
(950)
175
-
($753)
4,644
Advisory
13,696
82
321
-
-
14,099
Total Institutional Accounts
28,419
(966)
652
(101)
(753)
27,251
Open-end Funds
25,203
751
476
(724)
-
25,706
Closed-end Funds
9,259
-
219
(42)
-
9,436
Total AUM
$62,881
($215)
$1,347
($867)
($753)
$62,393
(1) This conversion, which has no effect on revenue, increases model-based portfolios to approximately $4.3 billion. Model-based portfolios are currently excluded from assets under management.
About Cohen & Steers
Cohen & Steers is a global investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, including real estate securities, listed infrastructure, and natural resource equities, as well as preferred securities and other income solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Hong Kong, and Tokyo.
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cohen--steers-announces-preliminary-assets-under-management-and-net-flows-for-june-2019-300883045.html
SOURCE Cohen & Steers