Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Cohen & Steers, Inc.    CNS

COHEN & STEERS, INC.

(CNS)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Cohen & Steers : Announces Preliminary Assets Under Management and Net Flows For June 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/10/2019 | 06:19pm EDT

NEW YORK, July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS) today reported preliminary assets under management of $62.4 billion as of June 30, 2019, a decrease of $488 million from May 31, 2019. The decrease was due to net outflows of $215 million, distributions of $867 million and a conversion(1) of $753 million from certain institutional accounts to model-based portfolios, partially offset by market appreciation of $1.3 billion.

 

Assets Under Management
(unaudited)











Market




($ in millions)

AUM


Appreciation



AUM

By investment vehicle:

May 2019

 Net Flows

(Depreciation)

Distributions

Conversion

June 2019

Institutional Accounts:







Japan Subadvisory

$8,551

($98)

$156

($101)

-

$8,508

Subadvisory excluding Japan

6,172

(950)

175

-

($753)

4,644

Advisory

13,696

82

321

-

-

14,099

Total Institutional Accounts

28,419

(966)

652

(101)

(753)

27,251

Open-end Funds

25,203

751

476

(724)

-

25,706

Closed-end Funds

9,259

-

219

(42)

-

9,436

Total AUM

$62,881

($215)

$1,347

($867)

($753)

$62,393









(1) This conversion, which has no effect on revenue, increases model-based portfolios to approximately $4.3 billion.  Model-based portfolios are currently excluded from assets under management.

 

About Cohen & Steers
Cohen & Steers is a global investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, including real estate securities, listed infrastructure, and natural resource equities, as well as preferred securities and other income solutions.  Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Hong Kong, and Tokyo.

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cohen--steers-announces-preliminary-assets-under-management-and-net-flows-for-june-2019-300883045.html

SOURCE Cohen & Steers


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on COHEN & STEERS, INC.
06:19pCOHEN & STEERS : Announces Preliminary Assets Under Management and Net Flows For..
PR
04:19pCOHEN & STEERS : Inc. to Release Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on July 1..
PR
07/08COHEN & STEERS : Offers Alternative Income Fund
PR
07/02COHEN & STEERS : Realty Shares Expands Reach with Lower Expenses and New Share C..
PR
06/18COHEN & STEERS : CFO Matthew S. Stadler Sells 50,000 Shares
AQ
06/10COHEN & STEERS : Announces Preliminary Assets Under Management and Net Flows For..
PR
06/01COHEN & STEERS : appoints new chief marketing officer
AQ
05/20COHEN & STEERS : Appoints New Chief Marketing Officer
PR
05/10COHEN & STEERS, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
05/09COHEN & STEERS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and..
AQ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About