Cohen & Steers : Announces Preliminary Assets Under Management and Net Flows For June 2020

NEW YORK, July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) today reported preliminary assets under management of $66.3 billion as of June 30, 2020, an increase of $2.5 billion from assets under management at May 31, 2020. Net inflows of $2.2 billion and market appreciation of $910 million were partially offset by distributions of $642 million.

Assets Under Management (unaudited)











($ in millions) AUM Net Market Appreciation

AUM By investment vehicle: 5/31/2020 Flows (Depreciation) Distributions 6/30/2020 Institutional Accounts:









Japan Subadvisory $8,449 $145 $255 ($113) $8,736 Subadvisory excluding Japan 4,751 63 66 - 4,880 Advisory 14,781 315 155 - 15,251 Total Institutional Accounts 27,981 523 476 (113) 28,867 Open-end Funds 27,264 1,726 417 (486) 28,921 Closed-end Funds 8,565 - 17 (43) 8,539 Total AUM $63,810 $2,249 $910 ($642) $66,327

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers is a global investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, including real estate securities, listed infrastructure and natural resource equities, as well as preferred securities and other income solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong and Tokyo.

SOURCE Cohen & Steers, Inc.