Cohen & Steers : Announces Preliminary Assets Under Management and Net Flows For June 2020

07/09/2020 | 04:09pm EDT

NEW YORK, July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) today reported preliminary assets under management of $66.3 billion as of June 30, 2020, an increase of $2.5 billion from assets under management at May 31, 2020. Net inflows of $2.2 billion and market appreciation of $910 million were partially offset by distributions of $642 million

Assets Under Management

(unaudited)







($ in millions)

AUM

Net

Market

Appreciation


AUM

By investment vehicle:

5/31/2020

Flows

(Depreciation)

Distributions

6/30/2020

Institutional Accounts:






  Japan Subadvisory

$8,449

$145

$255

($113)

$8,736

  Subadvisory excluding Japan

4,751

63

66

-

4,880

  Advisory

14,781

315

155

-

15,251

Total Institutional Accounts

27,981

523

476

(113)

28,867

Open-end Funds

27,264

1,726

417

(486)

28,921

Closed-end Funds

8,565

-

17

(43)

8,539

Total AUM

$63,810

$2,249

$910

($642)

$66,327

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers is a global investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, including real estate securities, listed infrastructure and natural resource equities, as well as preferred securities and other income solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong and Tokyo.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cohen--steers-announces-preliminary-assets-under-management-and-net-flows-for-june-2020-301091203.html

SOURCE Cohen & Steers, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2020
