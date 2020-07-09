Cohen & Steers : Announces Preliminary Assets Under Management and Net Flows For June 2020

NEW YORK, July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) today reported preliminary assets under management of $66.3 billion as of June 30, 2020, an increase of $2.5 billion from assets under management at May 31, 2020. Net inflows of $2.2 billion and market appreciation of $910 million were partially offset by distributions of $642 million.
Assets Under Management
(unaudited)
($ in millions)
AUM
Net
Market
Appreciation
AUM
By investment vehicle:
5/31/2020
Flows
(Depreciation)
Distributions
6/30/2020
Institutional Accounts:
Japan Subadvisory
$8,449
$145
$255
($113)
$8,736
Subadvisory excluding Japan
4,751
63
66
-
4,880
Advisory
14,781
315
155
-
15,251
Total Institutional Accounts
27,981
523
476
(113)
28,867
Open-end Funds
27,264
1,726
417
(486)
28,921
Closed-end Funds
8,565
-
17
(43)
8,539
Total AUM
$63,810
$2,249
$910
($642)
$66,327
About Cohen & Steers
Cohen & Steers is a global investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, including real estate securities, listed infrastructure and natural resource equities, as well as preferred securities and other income solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong and Tokyo.
