Cohen & Steers, Inc.

COHEN & STEERS, INC.

(CNS)
Cohen & Steers, Inc. : Declares Quarterly Dividend

08/06/2020 | 04:20pm EDT

NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) has declared a cash dividend for the third quarter of 2020 in the amount of $0.39 per share of common stock. The dividend will be payable on August 27, 2020 to stockholders of record at the close of business on August 17, 2020.

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers is a global investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, including real estate securities, listed infrastructure and natural resource equities, as well as preferred securities and other income solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong and Tokyo.

 

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cohen--steers-inc-declares-quarterly-dividend-301108069.html

SOURCE Cohen & Steers, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2020
