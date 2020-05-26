Log in
Cohen & Steers : Opens Dublin Office

05/26/2020 | 04:06pm EDT

NEW YORK, May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS), a leading real assets specialty manager, announced today the opening of its Dublin office and the establishment of Cohen & Steers Ireland Limited ("CSIL"), strengthening its European presence. The company will expand Cohen & Steers' capability to distribute the firm's European fund range in the EU while ensuring uninterrupted service for its European institutional and wealth management advisory business post-Brexit.

CSIL is regulated by the Central Bank of Ireland as a Management Company with permissions to service EU clients as an investment manager and as such it will conduct regulatory and administrative functions, providing substantive oversight of investment and marketing activities, and ensuring compliance with the appropriate EU regulations.

Robert Steers, Cohen & Steers Chief Executive Officer said:
Establishing Cohen & Steers Ireland reaffirms our commitment to providing investment solutions to institutions and wealth markets in the EU, where we look forward to extending the firm's position as a leading active manager focused on listed real assets and alternative income strategies.

Cohen & Steers has seen its market share grow thanks to our strong investment performance. Furthermore, institutions are increasingly recognizing the merits of combining listed real assets with private allocations as diversifiers to financial asset portfolios. In addition to generating superior returns over full cycles with less risk, listed real assets securities can provide liquidity that is unavailable in private market investments.

Established in 1986, Cohen & Steers was the first dedicated asset manager of listed property securities and has been committed to providing clients with liquid real asset investment solutions that offer the potential for attractive total returns and stable income, while delivering portfolio diversification benefits.

Website: https://www.cohenandsteers.com 
Symbol: NYSE: CNS

About Cohen & Steers. Cohen & Steers is a global investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, including real estate securities, listed infrastructure and natural resource equities, as well as preferred securities and other income solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong and Tokyo.

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cohen--steers-opens-dublin-office-301065357.html

SOURCE Cohen & Steers, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2020
