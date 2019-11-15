Cohen & Steers : Global Income Builder, Inc. Special Meeting of Stockholders Adjourned

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers Global Income Builder, Inc. (NYSE: INB) announced today at the special meeting of stockholders that the meeting has been adjourned until December 6, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time at the offices of Cohen & Steers located at

280 Park Avenue, 10th floor, New York, NY 10017 (the "Special Meeting"). The adjournment will allow additional time to solicit votes for the proposed reorganization of INB with and into Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE: UTF).

Website: https://www.cohenandsteers.com

Symbol: NYSE: UTF, INB, CNS

About Cohen & Steers. Cohen & Steers is a global investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, including real estate securities, listed infrastructure and natural resource equities, as well as preferred securities and other income solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Hong Kong and Tokyo.

