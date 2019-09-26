Log in
COHEN & STEERS INFRASTUCTURE FUND INC

(UTF)
Cohen & Steers infrastucture Fund : & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc. and & Steers Global Income Builder, Inc. Declare Distributions for October and November 2019

09/26/2019 | 04:51pm EDT

NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Boards of Directors of the Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc. and Cohen & Steers Global Income Builder, Inc. (the "Funds") announced today the monthly distributions for October and November 2019, as summarized in the charts below:

Ticker

Fund Name

Monthly
Dividend

UTF

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc.

$0.155

INB

Cohen & Steers Global Income Builder, Inc.

$0.062

Distributions will be made on the following schedule:

Month

Ex-Date

Record Date

Payable Date

October

Oct. 15, 2019

Oct. 16, 2019

Oct. 31, 2019

November

Nov. 12, 2019

Nov. 13, 2019

Nov. 29, 2019

Both Funds declared their monthly distributions pursuant to each Fund's managed distribution plan. Each Fund implemented a managed distribution policy in accordance with exemptive relief issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. The policy gives each Fund greater flexibility to realize long-term capital gains throughout the year and to distribute those gains on a regular monthly basis to shareholders. Information can also be found on the Funds' website at cohenandsteers.com. The Board of Directors of each Fund may amend, terminate or suspend the managed distribution policy at any time, which could have an adverse effect on the market price of each Fund's shares.

Each Fund's distributions may include net investment income, long-term capital gains, short-term capital gains and/or return of capital. Under the plan, prior to the payment date of the distribution every month, each Fund will issue a press release and a notice containing information about the amount and sources of the distribution and other related information to shareholders of record on the record date. Please note that the notice is not provided for tax reporting purposes but for informational purposes only. Information can also be found on the Funds' website at cohenandsteers.com.

Shareholders should not use the information provided in preparing their tax returns. Shareholders will receive a Form 1099-DIV for the calendar year indicating how to report Fund distributions for federal income tax purposes.

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expense of the fund carefully before investing. You can obtain the fund's most recent periodic reports, when available, and other regulatory filings by contacting your financial advisor or visiting cohenandsteers.com. These reports and other filings can be found on the Securities and Exchange Commission's EDGAR Database. You should read these reports and other filings carefully before investing.

Website: https://www.cohenandsteers.com/ 
Symbol: (NYSE: CNS)

About Cohen & Steers. Cohen & Steers is a global investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, including real estate securities, listed infrastructure and natural resource equities, as well as preferred securities and other income solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Hong Kong and Tokyo.

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cohen--steers-infrastructure-fund-inc-and-cohen--steers-global-income-builder-inc-declare-distributions-for-october-and-november-2019-300926550.html

SOURCE Cohen & Steers, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
