Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund : Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. Announces the Results of Its Rights Offering

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc.

Announces the Results of Its Rights Offering

NEW YORK, February 14, 2020-Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE: RQI) (the "Company") today announced the results of its transferable rights offering (the "Offer"), which commenced on January 17, 2020, and expired on February 13, 2020 (the "Expiration Date").

The Offer entitled the holders of the Company's common stock (par value $0.001 per share) ("Common Stock") to subscribe for up to an aggregate 36,424,162 shares of Common Stock. The subscription price of $14.12 per share of Common Stock was determined based upon the formula equal to 90.25% of the Company's net asset value per share of Common Stock at the close of trading on the NYSE on the Expiration Date. Shares of Common Stock will be issued promptly after completion and receipt of all stockholder payments.

Proceeds of the Offer are expected to be approximately $350 million. The Company will receive the entire proceeds of the Offer since Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc. (the "Advisor"), the Company's investment adviser, has agreed to pay the dealer manager fee and all other expenses related to the Offer. The Company intends to invest the proceeds of the Offer and associated borrowings in accordance with its investment objectives and policies.

This document is not an offer to sell any securities and is not soliciting an offer to buy any securities in any jurisdiction where the offer or sale is not permitted. This document is not an offering, which can only be made by a prospectus. Investors should consider the Company's investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing. Such information, including other information about the Company, can be found on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission and should be read carefully before investing.

About Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. The Company's primary investment objective is high current income through investment in real estate securities. The Company's secondary objective is capital appreciation. Under normal market conditions, at least 80% of the Company's total assets are invested in income producing equity securities issued by high quality REITs.

About Cohen & Steers.Cohen & Steers is a global investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, including real estate securities, listed infrastructure and natural resource equities, as well as preferred securities and other income solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Hong Kong and Tokyo.

The Advisor is a wholly owned subsidiary of Cohen & Steers.