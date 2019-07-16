Log in
Coherent, Inc. : Announces Live Webcast of Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 Results

07/16/2019 | 04:06pm EDT

SANTA CLARA, Calif., July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Coherent, Inc. (Nasdaq: COHR) today announced that it plans to report third quarter fiscal year 2019 results after market close on July 30, 2019.  The Company will host a conference call to discuss its financial results at 1:30 P.M. Pacific (4:30 P.M. Eastern) on July 30, 2019.  A listen-only broadcast of the conference call can be accessed on the Company's website at www.coherent.com/Investors.  For those who are not available to listen to the live broadcast, the call will be archived for approximately three months.

Coherent Logo (PRNewsFoto/Coherent, Inc.) (PRNewsFoto/Coherent, Inc.)

Founded in 1966, Coherent, Inc. is one of the world's leading providers of lasers and laser-based technology for scientific, commercial and industrial customers. Our common stock is listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market and is part of the Russell 1000 and Standard & Poor's MidCap 400 Index. For more information about Coherent, visit the company's website at http://www.coherent.com for product and financial updates.

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/coherent-inc-announces-live-webcast-of-third-quarter-fiscal-year-2019-results-300885989.html

SOURCE Coherent, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
