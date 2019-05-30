Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Coherent, Inc.    COHR

COHERENT, INC.

(COHR)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 05/30 04:00:00 pm
112.7 USD   -0.38%
05/08COHERENT, INC. : Announces Changes to the Board of Directors
PR
04/30COHERENT : Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04/30COHERENT, INC. : Reports Second Fiscal Quarter Results
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Coherent, Inc. : to Present at the Stifel 2019 Cross Sector Insight Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/30/2019 | 06:06pm EDT

SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ: COHR) today announced that its President and Chief Executive Officer John Ambroseo, and Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Kevin Palatnik, will participate in a fireside chat with investors at the Stifel 2019 Cross Sector Insight Conference on June 12, 2019 at the InterContinental Hotel in Boston, MA. A live webcast will be available at 9:10 a.m. EDT on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at http://wsw.com/webcast/stifel17/cohr/ and will be available for replay for 90 days.

Coherent Logo (PRNewsFoto/Coherent, Inc.) (PRNewsFoto/Coherent, Inc.)

Founded in 1966, Coherent, Inc. is one of the world's leading providers of lasers, laser-based technologies and laser-based system solutions for scientific, commercial and industrial customers. Our common stock is listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market and is part of the Russell 1000 and Standard & Poor's MidCap 400 Index. For more information about Coherent, visit the company's website at http://www.coherent.com for product and financial updates.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/coherent-inc-to-present-at-the-stifel-2019-cross-sector-insight-conference-300859560.html

SOURCE Coherent, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on COHERENT, INC.
05/08COHERENT INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements a..
AQ
05/08COHERENT, INC. : Announces Changes to the Board of Directors
PR
05/08COHERENT : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESUL..
AQ
04/30COHERENT : Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04/30COHERENT INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statemen..
AQ
04/30COHERENT, INC. : Reports Second Fiscal Quarter Results
PR
04/16COHERENT : Announces Webcast of Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 Results
PU
04/16COHERENT, INC. : Announces Live Webcast of Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 Resul..
PR
04/15COHERENT INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements a..
AQ
04/15COHERENT : John Ambroseo Announces Retirement as CEO by April 2021 and Enters in..
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About