Coherent : New Versatile Laser Sub-Systems for Organic and Glass Metal Processing

09/28/2019 | 01:43am EDT

PRESS RELEASE | No.1460

Technical Contact

PR Contact

Hansjörg Rohde

David Kuntz

+49 8105 3965 4502

+1 (310) 377-5393

hansjoerg.rohde@coherent.com

davidkuntz@cox.net

For Immediate Release:

New, Versatile Laser Sub-System for Organic and Glass Materials Processing

Santa Clara, CA, September 27, 2019 - The new Coherent PowerLine C is a CO2 laser-basedsub-system that offers a combination of convenience, versatility, and economy for precision drilling, cutting, scribing, structuring, marking, and engraving of a wide range of materials. These include organics, such as polymers, paper, fabric, leather, vulcanized rubber or wood, as well as glass and ceramics.

The PowerLine C incorporates a sealed CO2 laser (available output powers of 180 W, 250 W, and 450 W), with a choice of scanning and beam delivery optics, in a compact, modular package. The combination of a fast scanner head, high laser power, and excellent beam quality, as well as powerful control software enables high processing speed, precision, and quality.

Coherent's StarFlex software makes the PowerLine C easy to operate while also providing sophisticated process options. For example, a graphical user interface enables straightforward layout of cutting or marking paths, assignment of laser parameters, laser triggering (including offsets), and display of workload or process time. The PowerLine C has also been designed for ease of integration. It is housed in a 19" rack mount, uses a standard interface for network connections under Windows 10, and communicates using standard CAN bus technology.

Coherent will premiere the PowerLine C at Labelexpo Europe 2019 (Brussels, Belgium, September 24 - 27, 2019) and Coiltech (Pordenone, Italy, September 25 - 26), with actual product rollout in November 2019.

###

Founded in 1966, Coherent Inc. is one of the world's leading providers of lasers and laser-based technology for scientific, commercial and industrial customers. Our common stock is listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market and is part of the Russell 1000 and Standard & Poor's MidCap 400 Index. For more information about Coherent, visit the company's website at https://www.coherent.com for product and financial updates.

5100 Patrick Henry Dr., Santa Clara, CA 95054 | www.coherent.com

Disclaimer

Coherent Inc. published this content on 27 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2019 05:42:02 UTC
