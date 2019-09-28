Coherent : New Versatile Laser Sub-Systems for Organic and Glass Metal Processing

PRESS RELEASE | No.1460

New, Versatile Laser Sub-System for Organic and Glass Materials Processing

Santa Clara, CA, September 27, 2019 - The new Coherent PowerLine C is a CO2 laser-basedsub-system that offers a combination of convenience, versatility, and economy for precision drilling, cutting, scribing, structuring, marking, and engraving of a wide range of materials. These include organics, such as polymers, paper, fabric, leather, vulcanized rubber or wood, as well as glass and ceramics.

The PowerLine C incorporates a sealed CO2 laser (available output powers of 180 W, 250 W, and 450 W), with a choice of scanning and beam delivery optics, in a compact, modular package. The combination of a fast scanner head, high laser power, and excellent beam quality, as well as powerful control software enables high processing speed, precision, and quality.

Coherent's StarFlex software makes the PowerLine C easy to operate while also providing sophisticated process options. For example, a graphical user interface enables straightforward layout of cutting or marking paths, assignment of laser parameters, laser triggering (including offsets), and display of workload or process time. The PowerLine C has also been designed for ease of integration. It is housed in a 19" rack mount, uses a standard interface for network connections under Windows 10, and communicates using standard CAN bus technology.

Coherent will premiere the PowerLine C at Labelexpo Europe 2019 (Brussels, Belgium, September 24 - 27, 2019) and Coiltech (Pordenone, Italy, September 25 - 26), with actual product rollout in November 2019.

