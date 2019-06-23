Log in
HyperRapid NXT: Advanced Pulse Synchronization Improves Picosecond Laser Micromachining

06/23/2019 | 08:00pm EDT

PRESS RELEASE | No. 1454

Technical Contact

PR Contact

Joris van Nunen

David Kuntz

+49 176 170 31810

+1 (310) 377-5393

<>

davidkuntz@cox.net

For Immediate Release:

Advanced Pulse Synchronization Improves Picosecond Laser Micromachining

Santa Clara, CA, June 24, 2019 - The Coherent HyperRapid NXT is a high-power picosecond laser that employs advanced pulsing technology to enable micromachining with precision and a minimal heat affected zone (HAZ). Specifically, HyperRapid NXT implements Coherent's PulseEQ technology, which delivers strings of synchronous, invariant pulses on demand from an external trigger signal. This jitter- free, precision triggering and advanced energy control enables system builders to benefit from the high- speed synchronization capabilities now available from state-of-the-art scanners and stages.

HyperRapid NXT is a family of picosecond (pulsewidth <15 ps) lasers available in IR, Green and UV wavelengths, at a variety of output powers. This includes outputs of 100 W average power (250 μJ pulse energy) at 1064 nm, and 30 W average power (75 µJ pulse energy) at 355 nm. All models offer fully adjustable pulse repetition frequencies, from single shot to 5 MHz. In addition, these lasers are also designed, manufactured and tested to deliver the exceptional reliability and stability required for operation in industrial 24/7 environments.

HyperRapid NXT combines high output power, the ability to deliver targeted laser energy (regardless of scan speed), and the inherent benefits of virtually athermal picosecond processing. These characteristics make it an appropriate source for a variety of micromachining tasks that require high spatial precision and minimum HAZ. Typical applications include OLED cutting, SmartCleave® glass and sapphire filamentation cutting, and semiconductor wafer and low-κ material scribing, as well as cutting of modified polyimide (MPI) and liquid crystal polymer (LCP) - two constituents in the fabrication of 5G cellular phone antennas.

###

Founded in 1966, Coherent Inc. is one of the world's leading providers of lasers and laser-based technology for scientific, commercial and industrial customers. Our common stock is listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market and is part of the Russell 1000 and Standard & Poor's MidCap 400 Index. For more information about Coherent, visit the company's website at https://www.coherent.com for product and financial updates.

5100 Patrick Henry Dr., Santa Clara, CA 95054 | www.coherent.com

Disclaimer

Coherent Inc. published this content on 24 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 June 2019 23:59:01 UTC
