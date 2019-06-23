Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Coherent, Inc.    COHR

COHERENT, INC.

(COHR)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Monaco HE: New Femtosecond Amplifier Provides Unmatched Performance and Versatility

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/23/2019 | 08:00pm EDT

PRESS RELEASE | No. 1450

Technical Contact

PR Contact

Joseph Henrich

David Kuntz

+1 (408) 764-4219

+1 (310) 377-5393

joseph.henrich@coherent.com

davidkuntz@cox.net

For Immediate Release:

New Femtosecond Amplifier Provides Unmatched Performance and Versatility

Santa Clara, CA, June 24, 2019 - The new Monaco HE is an ultrafast amplifier that delivers higher pulse energy over a wider operating range. Specifically, it delivers pulse energies of up to 2 mJ at repetition rates as high as 10 kHz (at 1030 nm) and provides up to 25 W of average power at repetition rates as high as 250 kHz, with independent adjustment of both the pulse repetition rate and the pulse energy. Because the pulse width can be software varied from <350 fs to >10 ps, this amplifier can service demanding scientific applications, as well as advanced materials processing tasks. In addition, the Monaco HE measures a compact 70.4 x 46.5 x 29.6 cm, making it attractive for both end users and OEMs.

Until now, laser amplifier users had to choose between titanium:sapphire systems that offer high pulse energy at low (1-10 kHz) repetition rates, or ytterbium-based amplifiers that typically feature high repetition rates but lower pulse energy. By combining several innovations in ytterbium laser technology, the all-new Monaco HE delivers both high pulse energy and high pulse repetition rates, and thus provides access to the performance gap that previously existed between these two technologies. Just as important, the Monaco HE was designed and manufactured from inception using rigorous HALT/HASS protocols. These techniques are essential to delivering exceptional levels of reliability and operational stability in lasers and amplifiers, and are a cornerstone of Coherent's Industrial Revolution in Ultrafast Science.

The combination of high pulse energy and high repetition rate makes the Monaco HE well-suited for spectroscopic applications such as multidimensional spectroscopy and time-resolved spectroscopy, where it can also be used to pump tunable optical parametric devices such as an OPA or OPCPA. The high peak power also enables efficient THz generation, providing easier access to this spectral region of increasing interest and research activity. In addition, Monaco HE supports cutting edge industrial applications including two-photon polymerization and materials processing of thin, delicate films, where the high average power enables high throughput.

###

Founded in 1966, Coherent Inc. is one of the world's leading providers of lasers and laser-based technology for scientific, commercial and industrial customers. Our common stock is listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market and is part of the Russell 1000 and Standard & Poor's MidCap 400 Index. For more information about Coherent, visit the company's website at https://www.coherent.com for product and financial updates.

5100 Patrick Henry Dr., Santa Clara, CA 95054 | www.coherent.com

Disclaimer

Coherent Inc. published this content on 24 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 June 2019 23:59:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on COHERENT, INC.
08:00pPOWERLINE E 8 QT : UV Laser Sub-System Enables High Throughput Plastics Marking
PU
08:00pPOWERLINE AVIA NX : High Power UV Laser Sub-System Speeds Wafer and Packaging Cu..
PU
08:00pCOHERENT : SmartWeld+ Delivers Significantly Improved Laser Welding Results
PU
08:00pPOWERMAX PRO OEM : Fast OEM Laser Power Sensor Elevates In-Line Control of Criti..
PU
08:00pCOHERENT : Offers Design and Volume Production of OEM Fiber Assemblies
PU
08:00pHYPERRAPID NXT : Advanced Pulse Synchronization Improves Picosecond Laser Microm..
PU
08:00pAXON : Compact Ultrafast Laser Lowers Costs for Microscopy and Other Application..
PU
08:00pMONACO UV : Introducing High Reliability, Industrial UV Femtosecond Laser for Pr..
PU
08:00pMONACO HE : New Femtosecond Amplifier Provides Unmatched Performance and Versati..
PU
05/30COHERENT, INC. : to Present at the Stifel 2019 Cross Sector Insight Conference
PR
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 480 M
EBIT 2019 230 M
Net income 2019 97,2 M
Debt 2019 22,0 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 33,07
P/E ratio 2020 19,97
EV / Sales 2019 2,12x
EV / Sales 2020 1,90x
Capitalization 3 113 M
Chart COHERENT, INC.
Duration : Period :
Coherent, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COHERENT, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 177 $
Spread / Average Target 38%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John R. Ambroseo President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Garry W. Rogerson Chairman
Kevin S. Palatnik CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Executive VP
Sandeep S. Vij Independent Director
Susan M. James Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COHERENT, INC.21.74%2 724
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.--.--%32 355
AMPHENOL CORPORATION17.88%26 032
LUXSHARE PRECISION INDUSTRY CO LTD--.--%12 976
IPG PHOTONICS27.65%6 728
AAC TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS INC-3.41%6 424
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About