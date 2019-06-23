Log in
COHERENT, INC.

COHERENT, INC.

(COHR)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

PowerMax Pro OEM: Fast OEM Laser Power Sensor Elevates In-Line Control of Critical Processes

0
06/23/2019 | 08:00pm EDT

PRESS RELEASE | No. 1453

Technical Contact

PR Contact

Sean Bergman

David Kuntz

(503) 454-5700

(310) 377-5393

sean.bergman@coherent.com

davidkuntz@cox.net

For Immediate Release:

Fast OEM Laser Power Sensor Elevates In-Line Control of Critical Processes

Santa Clara, CA, June 24, 2019 - The Coherent PowerMax PRO OEM is a new laser power sensor whose large active area, fast response and high power capacity offer advantages over the semiconductor photodiodes and other detectors commonly used for continuous inline monitoring in applications having a narrow process window. Specifically, the new PowerMax PRO OEM utilizes Coherent's patented transverse thermoelectric detector technology, which combines the response speed of a photodiode with the broadband wavelength coverage, large detection area, dynamic range, and laser damage resistance of a thermopile. This enables PowerMax PRO OEM to offer a higher performance and cost competitive alternative to photodiodes, which often require optical attenuation and complex pre- amplification for onboard power measurement in precision materials processing systems.

The new PowerMax model is particularly useful with CO2 lasers, where its high power handling capability, large active area (15 x 15 mm²) and broadband spectral response deliver fast, accurate and low noise measurements; plus, it eliminates the expense and complexity of the optical attenuators, preamps and TE coolers often required with photodiodes. It is also well matched for measuring ultra-short pulse industrial lasers with output in the ultraviolet, since an available coating prevents exposure related drift in detector response, such as occurs with photodiodes.

The PowerMax PRO OEM offers an attractive solution for embedded use in precision materials processing systems that operate in a highly confined process window, and therefore require constant monitoring of laser output. Typical applications include aesthetic medical systems and precision micromachining systems used in microelectronics manufacturing (e.g. via drilling), solar cell fabrication, medical device production, and various tasks in converting/packaging. In addition to the bare OEM detector, Coherent can also supply a ready to use "developer's kit", including cables, housing, and software integration.

###

Founded in 1966, Coherent Inc. is one of the world's leading providers of lasers and laser-based technology for scientific, commercial and industrial customers. Our common stock is listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market and is part of the Russell 1000 and Standard & Poor's MidCap 400 Index. For more information about Coherent, visit the company's website at https://www.coherent.com for product and financial updates.

5100 Patrick Henry Dr., Santa Clara, CA 95054 | www.coherent.com

Disclaimer

Coherent Inc. published this content on 24 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 June 2019 23:59:01 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 480 M
EBIT 2019 230 M
Net income 2019 97,2 M
Debt 2019 22,0 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 33,07
P/E ratio 2020 19,97
EV / Sales 2019 2,12x
EV / Sales 2020 1,90x
Capitalization 3 113 M
Chart COHERENT, INC.
Duration : Period :
Coherent, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COHERENT, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 177 $
Spread / Average Target 38%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John R. Ambroseo President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Garry W. Rogerson Chairman
Kevin S. Palatnik CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Executive VP
Sandeep S. Vij Independent Director
Susan M. James Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COHERENT, INC.21.74%2 724
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.--.--%32 355
AMPHENOL CORPORATION17.88%26 032
LUXSHARE PRECISION INDUSTRY CO LTD--.--%12 976
IPG PHOTONICS27.65%6 728
AAC TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS INC-3.41%6 424
