COHERUS BIOSCIENCES INC
Coherus BioSciences Announces New Employment Inducement Grants

08/17/2018 | 11:31pm CEST

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Aug. 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CHRS), today announced that effective August 14, 2018, the company’s board of directors granted 3 new employees options to purchase an aggregate of 35,500 shares of the company’s common stock with a per share exercise price of $19.40, the closing trading price on the grant date. The company also announced that the company’s board of directors granted one new employee and a Vice President, Drug Safety and Pharmacovigilance, options to purchase 20,000 and 40,000 shares of the company’s common stock, respectively, with a per share exercise price of $18.75, the closing trading price on August 16, 2018, their hiring date. The stock options were granted pursuant to the Coherus BioSciences, Inc. 2016 Employment Commencement Incentive Plan, which was approved by the company’s board of directors in June 2016 under Rule 5635(c)(4) of the Nasdaq Global Select Market for equity grants to induce new employees to enter into employment with the company.

About Coherus BioSciences, Inc.
Coherus is a leading biosimilar company that develops and commercializes high-quality therapeutics for major regulated markets. Biosimilars are intended for use in place of existing, branded biologics to treat a range of chronic and often life-threatening diseases, with the potential to reduce costs and expand patient access. Composed of a team of proven industry veterans with world-class expertise in process science, analytical characterization, protein production, sales & marketing and clinical-regulatory development, Coherus is positioned as a leader in the global biosimilar marketplace. Coherus is advancing three late-stage clinical products towards commercialization, UDENYCA™ (pegfilgrastim-cbqv), CHS-1420 (adalimumab biosimilar) and CHS-0214 (etanercept biosimilar), as well as developing a robust pipeline of future products in ophthalmology (including CHS-3351, a ranibizumab biosimilar, and CHS-2020, an aflibercept biosimilar), as well as CHS-131, a small molecule for nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and multiple sclerosis.  For additional information, please visit www.coherus.com.

CONTACT:
Jean-Frédéric Viret, Ph.D.
Chief Financial Officer
Coherus BioSciences, Inc.
jviret@coherus.com
+1 (650) 649-3546

© GlobeNewswire 2018
