COHERUS BIOSCIENCES INC

(CHRS)
Coherus BioSciences Announces New Employment Inducement Grants

07/19/2019 | 09:30am EDT

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., July 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CHRS), today announced that effective July 18, 2019, the compensation committee of the company’s board of directors granted five new employees options to purchase an aggregate of 125,000 shares of the company’s common stock. In addition, the compensation committee of the company’s board of directors granted one Vice President new hire 10,000 restricted stock units and options to purchase 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock and granted another Vice President new hire options to purchase 45,000 shares of the company’s common stock.

The exercise price per share for all the stock options is $18.08, the closing trading price on the grant date.

The stock options were granted pursuant to the Coherus BioSciences, Inc. 2016 Employment Commencement Incentive Plan, which was approved by the company’s board of directors in June 2016 under Rule 5635(c)(4) of the Nasdaq Global Select Market for equity grants to induce new employees to enter into employment with the company.

About Coherus BioSciences, Inc.

Coherus BioSciences is a leading biosimilar company that develops and commercializes high-quality therapeutics for major regulated markets. Biosimilars are intended for use in place of existing, branded biologics to treat a range of chronic and often life-threatening diseases, with the potential to reduce costs and expand patient access. Composed of a team of proven industry veterans with world-class expertise in process science, analytical characterization, protein production, sales and marketing and clinical-regulatory development, Coherus BioSciences is positioned as a leader in the global biosimilar marketplace. Coherus BioSciences commercializes UDENYCA® (pegfilgrastim-cbqv) in the U.S. and has received regulatory approval for UDENYCA® in the European Union. Coherus BioSciences is advancing two late-stage clinical products towards commercialization, CHS-1420 (adalimumab biosimilar) and CHS-0214 (etanercept biosimilar), and developing a robust pipeline of future products in ophthalmology (including CHS-3351, a ranibizumab biosimilar, and CHS-2020, an aflibercept biosimilar), as well as CHS-131, a small molecule for nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and multiple sclerosis. For additional information, please visit www.coherus.com.

Contact

David S. Arrington
VP, Investor Relations & Corporate Affairs
Coherus BioSciences, Inc.
darrington@coherus.com
+1 (650) 395-0196

© GlobeNewswire 2019
