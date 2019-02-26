Coherus BioSciences Management to Present at Two Investor Healthcare Conferences in March

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Feb. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CHRS), today announced that senior management will present at two upcoming investor healthcare conferences.



Management will deliver a company presentation at the 38 th Cowen & Company Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, March 12 th at 10 a.m. ET taking place in Boston, Massachusetts.

The audio portion of the presentations will be available on the investors page of the Coherus BioSciences website at http://investors.coherus.com .

About Coherus BioSciences, Inc.

Coherus BioSciences is a leading biosimilar company that develops and commercializes high-quality therapeutics for major regulated markets. Biosimilars are intended for use in place of existing, branded biologics to treat a range of chronic and often life-threatening diseases, with the potential to reduce costs and expand patient access. Composed of a team of proven industry veterans with world-class expertise in process science, analytical characterization, protein production, sales and marketing and clinical-regulatory development, Coherus BioSciences is positioned as a leader in the global biosimilar marketplace. Coherus BioSciences commercializes UDENYCA™ (pegfilgrastim-cbqv) in the U.S. and has received regulatory approval for UDENYCA™ in the European Union. Coherus BioSciences is advancing two late-stage clinical products towards commercialization, CHS-1420 (adalimumab biosimilar) and CHS-0214 (etanercept biosimilar), and developing a robust pipeline of future products in ophthalmology (including CHS-3351, a ranibizumab biosimilar, and CHS-2020, an aflibercept biosimilar), as well as CHS-131, a small molecule for nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and multiple sclerosis. For additional information, please visit www.coherus.com .

