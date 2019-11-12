Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Coherus BioSciences, Inc.    CHRS

COHERUS BIOSCIENCES, INC.

(CHRS)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Coherus BioSciences Management to Present at Two Upcoming Investor Healthcare Conferences

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/12/2019 | 09:30am EST

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Nov. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (“Coherus”, Nasdaq: CHRS), today announced that senior management will present at two upcoming investor healthcare conferences.

  • Management will deliver a company presentation at the Jefferies 2019 London Healthcare Conference on Thursday, November 21st at 9:20 a.m. GMT taking place in London, UK.
  • Management will deliver a company presentation at the Piper Jaffray 31st Annual Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, December 3rd at 1:30 p.m. ET taking place in New York, New York.

The audio portion of the presentations will be available on the investors page of the Coherus BioSciences website at http://investors.coherus.com.

About Coherus BioSciences, Inc.

Coherus is a leading biosimilar company that develops and commercializes high-quality therapeutics for major regulated markets. Biosimilars are intended for use in place of existing, branded biologics to treat a range of chronic and often life-threatening diseases, with the potential to reduce costs and expand patient access. Composed of a team of proven industry veterans with world-class expertise in process science, analytical characterization, protein production, sales and marketing and clinical-regulatory development, Coherus is positioned as a leader in the global biosimilar marketplace. Coherus commercializes UDENYCA® (pegfilgrastim-cbqv) in the U.S. and has received regulatory approval for UDENYCA® in the European Union. Coherus is advancing a late-stage clinical product CHS-1420 (adalimumab biosimilar) and Bioeq’s Lucentis® (ranibizumab biosimilar) towards commercialization, and early-stage clinical products, CHS-2020, an Eylea® (aflibercept biosimilar), and CHS-131, a small molecule for nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and multiple sclerosis. For additional information, please visit www.coherus.com.

Contact

David S. Arrington
VP, Investor Relations & Corporate Affairs
Coherus BioSciences, Inc.
darrington@coherus.com
+1 (650) 395-0196

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on COHERUS BIOSCIENCES, INC.
09:30aCoherus BioSciences Management to Present at Two Upcoming Investor Healthcare..
GL
11/08COHERUS BIOSCIENCES : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Conditio..
AQ
11/08Coherus BioSciences Announces New Employment Inducement Grants
GL
11/06COHERUS BIOSCIENCES : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
11/06COHERUS BIOSCIENCES, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Finan..
AQ
11/06Coherus Acquires Commercial Rights for Leading Lucentis Biosimilar in the Uni..
GL
11/06Coherus BioSciences Reports Corporate Highlights and Third Quarter 2019 Finan..
GL
10/21COHERUS BIOSCIENCES : Announces New Employment Inducement Grants
AQ
10/18Coherus BioSciences Announces New Employment Inducement Grants
GL
10/15Coherus BioSciences to Report Third Quarter Financial Results on November 6th
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 342 M
EBIT 2019 96,5 M
Net income 2019 72,5 M
Debt 2019 48,4 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 13,6x
P/E ratio 2020 9,71x
EV / Sales2019 3,50x
EV / Sales2020 2,46x
Capitalization 1 148 M
Chart COHERUS BIOSCIENCES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Coherus BioSciences, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COHERUS BIOSCIENCES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 31,88  $
Last Close Price 16,46  $
Spread / Highest target 161%
Spread / Average Target 93,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 64,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Denny M. Lanfear Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Vincent R. Anicetti Chief Operating Officer
Jean-Frédéric Viret Chief Financial Officer
Peter K. Watler Chief Technical Officer
Vladimir Vexler Chief Scientific Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COHERUS BIOSCIENCES, INC.107.73%1 148
GILEAD SCIENCES3.34%82 753
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS21.84%50 394
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS-7.82%35 474
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.73.35%21 914
GENMAB40.89%14 081
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group